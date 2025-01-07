The drama between Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni has ruffled some feathers on social media

Many netizens online blasted Gogo Maweni for mocking Gogo Skhotheni on losing her son Monde Jnr

Many other South Africans flooded the comment section with their mixed reaction to the drama between the sangomas

Netizens blasted Gogo Maweni. Image: @drmaweni, @gogoskhotheni

Source: Instagram

Wigs are off, and now this war between Gogo Skhotheni and Gogo Maweni has gotten out of hand, and many netizens have grown tired of it.

Maweni dragged on social media

Social media has been buzzing ever since the two controversial Gobelas decided to post their fight on social media once again for everyone to witness and choose their side.

This fight started with videos of Maweni attacking Skhotheni and also dragging her deceased son into the war. An online user, @joy_zelda, came gun blazing, blasting Gogo Maweni on how evil and dangerous she was for mocking Gogo Skhotheni regarding losing her late son Monde Jnr.

The post reads:

"Gogo Maweni has 3 kids of her own, but she is busy mocking Gogo Skhotheni's late son Monde Jnr, who died, A whole mother, a woman doing this to another woman; Gogo Skhotheni lost her child, she doesn't deserve this, no matter how much they hate each other She so vile sies."

Fans react to Maweni's statements

Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions about Gogo Maweni continuously mocking Skhotheni for her loss. Here's what they had to say:

@SheilaSamm questioned:

"What if Skhoteni sacrificed her own child for money?"

@taugheeda commented:

"Skhotheni first started mocking Maweni about her Son. That’s where the fire started."

@blacktee_27 responded:

"That was very cold."

@Lerato_Mabee replied:

"She's moving the attention from the allegations akere so now people are focused on the coffin."

Gogo Skhotheni opens up about her son’s health struggles

Briefly News previously reported that no parent wants to see their children suffer. The famous sangoma Gogo Skhotheni recently shared several emotional posts regarding her young son on Instagram.

This has been a very emotional day for the DJ and podcaster Gogo Skhotheni as she recently vented out about her son's health struggles on her Instagram stories shortly after she revealed that she is now born-again.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News