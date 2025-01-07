The feud between Gogo Maweni and Skhotheni has escalated, and it appears one of them has taken matters into their own hands

A video of someone believed to be Maweni preparing a spell on a casket said to resemble that of Skhotheni's late son left netizens uneasy

Mzansi is shocked beyond words, as many now think the ladies' beef has gone too far

Gogo Maweni is believed to have put a spell on Gogo Skhotheni through her late son. Images: dr_maweni, gogo_skhotheni

It looks like Gogo Maweni and Skhotheni's beef has taken another disastrous turn.

Did Gogo Maweni bewitch Gogo Skhotheni?

As netizens continue to watch the beef between Gogo Skhotheni and Maweni unfold with new files each day, it looks like Maweni wants to end it on her terms.

The famous sangoma has been at the centre of controversy since she accused her rival of sacrificing her late son, and she has once again allegedly used Monde Jr to get back at his mom.

In a video shared by Musa Khawula, a small casket is seen surrounded by several items, including candles, a teddy bear and sangoma tools.

It's believed the video was taken by Gogo Maweni, who allegedly plans to "work" on the items, and attached a note on the makeshift casket:

"Even if your mother defecates and urinates herself, you'll never come back. Your aunt, Maweni."

Mzansi reacts to Gogo Maweni's alleged video

Netizens are shocked at the lengths the ladies have gone to spite one another:

Ketso28 said:

"If she is willing to do this to someone she dislikes over a social media troll, imagine what they do to people they dislike in real life."

Thully78414755 wrote:

"This is going way too far."

NtombikayiseBa6 posted:

"I don’t like both sangomas, but this is ugly. She’s horrible for this."

KgomotsoTlhapan commented:

"Children should be off limits honestly 'cause they are innocent, why drag them in their beef? When is this war going to end?

Gogo Maweni addresses Gogo Skhotheni’s relationship with Mpumelelo Mseleku

In more Gogo Maweni updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the famous sangoma exposing Gogo Skhotheni’s relationship with Mpumelelo Mseleku.

She revealed that the pair had a sexual relationship despite their age gap and previous denial of the allegations.

