The drama between Gogo Skhotheni and Gogo Maweni has escalated. The sangomas have been at each other's throats, dishing juicy gossip about their private lives.

Gogo Maweni revealed that Gogo Skhothenihad a relationship with Mpumelelo Mseleku. Image: @gogo_skhotheni, @sbindi_mseleku and @dr_maweni

Gogo Maweni drops bombshell about Gogo Skhotheni

Yoh! Two of Mzansi's most popular sangomas, Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni, started the year on a sour note. The two have been going back and forth, making serious allegations about each other.

Following Gogo Skhotheni's revelation about Gogo Maweni's husband being gay, the Izangoma Zodumo star fired back with a bombshell. Speaking in a video shared on Instagram by the popular blog Maphephandaba, Maweni alleged that Skhotheni was at Constitution Hill Hotel with Musa Mseleku's son Mpumelelo. She said:

"If you have nothing to say just shut up because the same Constitution Hill you are talking about, that is where you were busy with Mseleku's son."

Gogo Mawenis's allegations come after the Venting Podcast host rubbished allegations that she was sleeping with Mpumelelo Mseleku.

Fans weigh in on Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni's beef

Social media users feel the two ladies must grow up and stop airing each other's dirty laundry. Many also accused Maweni of starting the beef with Skhotheni.

@nkatiseng_m said:

"The way she’s breathing okare she is shocked from hearing what the other lady said ka husby."

@refiloehopematsaung wrote:

"Why is she breathing like this, yet she started this?"

@mfaith.23 noted:

"We’re tired of these two man."

@editshego wrote:

"I’d love to see them fight yazi."

@ntuthukofreeman said:

"Yho old people behaving like this on social media 😢"

Gogo Skhotheni forgives Gogo Maweni over son's death claims

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Skhotheni had a few things to get off her chest about her feud with fellow sangoma Gogo Maweni. The DJ apologised to Maweni for the nasty things she said about her on social media.

Gogo Skhotheni, whose real name is Tumi Motsoeneng, has admitted that she was wrong to attack Gogo Maweni based on her looks. After their public feud, the former friends are now sworn enemies.

