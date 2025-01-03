As the beef between Gogo Skhotheni and Maweni escalates, the pair continue to drag each others' names through the mud

In her latest revelations, Skhotheni made claims that her rival's husband, Sabelo Mgube, was into men, even claiming to have proof

Fans were left torn between their faves, as many are waiting to see what more bombshells were yet to drop

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Gogo Skhotheni claims Maweni’s hubby, Sabelo Mgube, is into men. Images: gogo_skhotheni, dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni dropped a major sgaxa about Gogo Maweni, and her poor husband was not spared.

Gogo Skhotheni drags Maweni's husband

The feud between famous sangomas, Gogo Maweni and Skhotheni, has reignited as they've resorted to dragging and revealing each other's files.

Despite having "forgiven" her rival and turning the other cheek, it's clear that something enraged Gogo Skhotheni to the point where she went after Maweni and her family, including her husband, Sabelo Mgube.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In her latest rant, hendrix_phalathi02 shared videos where Skhotheni claimed Sabelo was gay and even made out with one of their male friends:

"Your husband must tell you I saw him with your friend at Constitutional Hall. He was busy kissing a gay man, your best friend."

She went on to claim that Maweni's hubby was sleeping with other gay men, including media personality, Sabelo “Ntombeningi” Sithole:

Mzansi weighs in on Gogo Skhotheni's allegations

Netizens are in disbelief, with some jokingly urging the ladies to use their powers on each other:

ja_nosipho said:

"They must stop with the words and send each other lightning once."

Dr_Aftermath_ asked:

"So you mean to tell me these sangomas can't summon their tikoloshis to fight?"

LuvMboniswa joked:

"I was wondering why the weather was so abnormal; kanti, they're testing each other."

SthembiD asked:

"Can't they bewitch each other once and for all?"

ThabeloM_ wrote:

"I don’t take these gogos seriously. Real ones don’t come online; they wait for 00:00 AM or 03:00 AM, then sort it out professionally."

Gogo Maweni drags Gogo Skhotheni

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gogo Maweni dragging Gogo Skhotheni.

Netizens were stunned by Maweni's comments about her rival's deceased child. However, Skhotheni expressed that she was unbothered.

Source: Briefly News