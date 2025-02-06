The South African controversial comedian and sangoma Tall Ass Mo has been making headlines on social media after his spat with Gogo Skhotheni

The comedian and reality TV star recently denied being a sangoma only for clout

He also said that he had been a prophet for a long time and that he had predictions about Maweni's arrest

The South African controversial sangoma and comedian Tall Ass Mo recently made headlines again after his spat with Sangoma-turned DJ Gogo Skhotheni on social media.

Recently, according to TshisaLIVE, the star who retracted his hurtful comments about Gogo Skhotheni earlier denied being a traditional healer just for clout. This came after he claimed to have foreseen Gogo Maweni's arrest and his drama with Skhotheni.

Speaking on Maweni's response to his claims, Tall Ass Mo said:

"I don't have time to talk to people who dabble in Satanism and witchcraft. The devil is a liar, and I will not glorify a person who openly does Satanism. Tell Maweni she is going to Jai."

Tall Ass Mo whose real name is Mongezi Mahlangu also claimed that he isn't a pastor but has been a prophet for the longest time.

He said:

"I stand with Jesus Christ, and I rebuke them in the name of Jesus. I'm not a pastor, but I have always been a prophet. I am also not doing this sangoma slash traditional healer thing for clout let's just get that clear. So, in conclusion, I will never be taken down by a woman ever again in my life."

Monde Shange calls out Tol Ass Mo

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that Gogo Skhotheni's husband, Monde Shange, came out guns blazing at comedian and media personality Mongezi Mahlangu popularly known as Toll As$ Mo. He warned the media personality to stop talking about his wife and late son.

This is not the first time that a celebrity has commented about Monde Jr's death. Gogo Maweni also had things to say about Gogo Skhotheni's son's death during their public fallout.

