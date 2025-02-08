Reality TV star and sangoma Gogo Skhotheni has revealed on her Instagram account that she's wanted by the police

The businesswoman also shared that another sangoma has opened a case against her and didn't reveal the name

South Africans took to social media to comment on her Instagram story and react to Gogo Maweni's case

SAPS wants Gogo Skhotheni. Images: Gogo Skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Gogo Skhotheni says she's wanted by the police a week after Gogo Maweni's arrest.

Skhotheni's revelations come a day after Gogo Maweni's brother-in-law was reportedly arrested.

The popular sangoma revealed on her Instagram story on Saturday, 8 February that the police want her.

The podcaster wrote on her social media that she received messages at 3 am from a police officer who told her to hand herself in because a case was opened against her by another sangoma.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She [Skhotheni] also asked the police to come to her house and arrest her if she's at fault because she couldn't drive herself to the police station at 3 in the morning.

Gogo Skhotheni is wanted by the SAPS. Images: Gogo Skhotheni

Source: Instagram

South Africans respond to Gogo Skhotheni's posts

@FortunateN13 said:

"I'm neither a fan of Gogo Maweni, or Gogo Skhotheni. But this gogo Skhotheni girl throws stones and hides her hands. Maweni must take in everything and sit back. While she uses her pretty privilege to body shame Maweni and everyone who comes for her? Recently shaming Tall Ass Mo."

@bufallosoldierr said:

"Factually incorrect. She should not have posted this ngoba (because) he sounds and looks clumsy. The work of traditional healers is supposed to be sacred. Going on X and using vulgar is deplorable. Where are the relevant organizations to rebuke this man for bringing the practice into disrepute?"

Gogo Skhotheni claims she’s wanted by the SAPS. Images: Gogo Skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni rejects Tol ASS Mo's apology

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this February that Gogo Skhotheni has reportedly rejected Tol Ass Mo's apology.

The famous sangoma rejected Mo's apology, saying the comedian was aware of the damage his comments would cause.

Meanwhile, netizens also weighed in on the drama Mo caused and called him out on his statements.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News