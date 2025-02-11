The South African controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula is in trouble once again due to his legal battle

The gossipmonger and his legal representative failed to appear at the Vredenburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 11 February 2025

Khawula has forfeited his bail to the state, and a warrant of arrest for him has been issued

Musa Khawula landed himself in big trouble again. Image: @snl24, @musakhawula

Source: UGC

It seems like the controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula is enjoying being behind bars as his actions and behaviour when he appears in court continue to shock everyone.

Recently, according to Daily Sun, the gossipmonger landed himself in big trouble alongside his legal representative as they both failed to appear at the Vredenburg Magistrates court on Tuesday, 11 February 2025.

His actions have led him to serious consequences as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said that a warrant of arrest has been issued and that he has now forfeited his bail money to the state.

Ntabazalila said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"His legal representative was also absent from court so therefore he has forfeited his bail to the state and a warrant of arrest has been issued which the police will then head to Gauteng to have it executed."

It seems like the 33-year-old blogger is not taking his legal battles seriously, as he always gets into trouble whenever he has to appear in court.

Musa Khawula failed to appear in court. Image: @musakhawula

Source: UGC

What you need to know about Musa Khawula's arrest

A video of Musa Khawula resurfaces

In other entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that a video of Musa Khawula commenting on Sonia Mbele's son's alleged crimes resurfaced.

The controversial blogger, who is currently in jail, addressed Donell's GBV allegations when Khawula and Mbele were both arrested.

Source: Briefly News