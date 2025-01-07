Gogo Maweni's husband, Sabelo Mgube, went on TikTok live to speak about the heated fight between his wife and Gogo Skhotheni

Sabelo Mgube told his side of the story after he was labelled as gay and spoke about where the rumour stems from

In their verbal fight, which has gotten nasty, Gogo Skhotheni claimed to have receipts of Mgube kissing another man

Gogo Maweni's husband, Sabelo Mgube, has broken his silence on the fight between his wife and Gogo Skhotheni. Image: @gogo_maweni/@gogoskhotheni

Source: Instagram

The never-ending fight between the sangoma's Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni has gotten very nasty very quickly. This time, Sabelo Mgube has inserted himself in the chat.

Gogo Maweni's husband breaks his silence on ongoing fight

Sabelo Mgube weighed in on the nasty fight between his wife, Gogo Maweni, and Gogo Skhotheni.

"When you think of female sangomas, automatically only two female sangomas come to mind: Maweni and Skhotheni," he started.

Mgube then spoke about the origin of the "gay" rumours that Skhotheni has been spreading. It all started when Mgube said Monde Shange is a "yellow bone" during one of their diary sessions.

"I think she took that literally in a negative way and stuck with it, thinking I was disrespecting him," he explained. "Because we are men, I understand how we men joke around with one another. But it got to the point where he blocked me."

Sabelo Mgube on Skhotheni's harsh words in fight with wife

In the video, Mgube said he was asked to get involved in this ongoing battle with Skhotheni but chose to distance himself from it.

"I had mentioned before that I do not want to get involved in women's fights. I see people on the side asking me to intervene. But, as a man, I cannot do that. These are things that I do not take seriously," he said.

In conclusion, Mgube mentioned that he and Maweni chose the life they are living, so the public is bound to have an opinion.

"I understand we are in the public eye because we chose this life. Other people are bound to have an opinion on our lives; we cannot change that. So that is why if someone says I am gay, then I say I will attack them. I cannot do that," he clarified.

@FortunateN13 posted the video on X.

Kelly Khumalo intervenes in Gogo Skhotheni and Maweni's fight

In a previous report from Briefly News, Afro Pop singer Kelly Khumalo has intervened in the fight between Gogo Skhotheni and Gogo Maweni.

She expressed her disappointment in the ladies for having a heated fight on social media and respecting their calling.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News