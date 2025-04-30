Gogo Maweni hosted a Thanksgiving celebration before the birth of her twin daughters

The reality TV star shared pictures of the celebration, which featured a green and gold theme

Fans and attendees praised the celebration with some joking about the outfits and some expressing their admiration

Gogo Maweni hosted a thanksgiving event ahead of her twin daughters' birth. Image: dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Celebrity sangoma Gogo Maweni recently held a thanksgiving celebration ahead of the birth of her twins. The reality TV star broke the internet when she announced she was pregnant with twins.

Gogo Maweni holds thanksgiving event

Gogo Maweni hinted that she is almost due after sharing pictures of an event that resembled a baby shower on her X and Instagram accounts on Tuesday, 29 April.

The Izangoma Zodumo star, born Lee-Anne Mokopo, shared pictures from the event. She paired the photos with a caption thanking her family and friends for celebrating her and her husband, Sabelo Magube. The post was captioned:

“Thank you to everyone who came out and celebrated with us this past weekend ❤️🙏🏾”

The pictures showed Gogo Maweni, her husband and the attendees dressed in coordinated green and gold traditional attire. Service providers, Velabahleke Mgube Events, were responsible for the deco, which included a balloon arch in green and gold.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Gogo Maweni's thanksgiving event

In the comments, netizens congratulated Gogo Maweni for holding a successful thanksgiving event. Attendees expressed gratitude and commended her for being a lovely host. Others took a light jab at Maweni’s dressing.

Here are some of the comments:

@stray_talk0031 joked:

“MKP outfits at your wedding day 😎”

@BaristaSiya exclaimed:

“MK party!”

gogo_nothethe gushed:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. Thank you for honouring us to be part of your beautiful ceremony, babes. I love you ❤️”

giftandcal said:

“What a beautiful thanksgiving 🔥🔥”

pulempuqa responded:

“Thank you for your hospitality. You know I love you angithi 👏👏👏 Thokozani”

Gogo Maweni held a Thanksgiving event. Image: dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni stops face-to-face consultations

Meanwhile, Gogo Maweni, who recently returned to work, announced that she won’t be doing face-to-face consultations from the 1st of June until further notice.

She said she’d be doing telephone consultations, and she would only do face-to-face consultations once the twins are born.

The notice reads:

“Please take note, due to our pregnancy, my ndumba will be closed for face-to-face consultations from the 1st of June until further notice. Only the store and telephonic consultations will continue. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who believes in my work and their ancestors. I am truly grateful. Looking forward to seeing y'all again after our twins are born - Love the Mgube's.”

Gogo Maweni busts husband for cheating

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Maweni allegedly caught her husband, Sabelo Mgube, cheating.

The celebrity sangoma allegedly caught her man entertaining another lady, and all hell broke loose.

A voice note, believed to be of Gogo Maweni instructing Sabelo to dump his side chick, went viral on social media. The Izangoma Zodumo reality TV star also threatened the woman, saying she would use witchcraft on her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News