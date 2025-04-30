Cedric Fourie recently celebrated his mother's 65th birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, sharing a video and a poem expressing his gratitude and love

Fans were in awe of Cedric's mother's ageless beauty, with many commenting on how she looks younger and praising her for raising such a talented son

Other South African celebrities, like Nonku Williams and Mama Joy, also recently celebrated their mothers with touching posts, showing their deep appreciation for the special women in their lives

Skeem Saam actor Cedric Fourie recently gave fans a glimpse of his beautiful mother's 65th birthday. Fans could not get enough of the actor's mother's ageless beauty.

Cedric Fourie marked his mother's 65th birthday with a sweet tribute.

Source: Instagram

Cedric Fourie celebrates his mother's birthday

Popular actor Cedric Fourie recently celebrated his mom's trip around the sun with a beautiful tribute. Taking to his Instagram page, Fourie shared a video while expressing gratitude to his mother before reciting a heartwarming poem he wrote for her. He captioned the video:

"To my mother… My first love, you showed me that kindness is power, that gentleness is the truest might. And in a world that often forgets such truths. You were my compass, my northern light. I love you now and forever. Happy birthday."

Fans react to Cedric's sweet message

Social media users loved the actor's moving dedication to his mother. Many could not get enough of Cedric's mother's beauty and youthful looks. Some even admitted that the star got his looks from his mother.

@adnes.manganye commented:

"Happy birthday to mamazala ka pretty ❤️❤️"

@flo_me_wa_hlomparona wrote:

"Wow, mom is so beautiful, looks younger too❤️ nice speech Maphosa🥰"

@shongwenomcebo05 added:

"Like mother, like son❤️🔥. You are so blessed to have a mom till this age❤️"

@lady_adinga commented:

"This is soo heart warming😍😍😍..Happy birthday to your beautiful mom @cedric_a_fourie"

@noksbhebhe said:

"Very beautiful words of appreciation. ❤️❤️❤️. HBD Gloria"

Cedric Fourie's mother was praised for her ageless beauty.

Source: Instagram

SA celebs recently celebrated their moms' birthdays

South African celebrities don't play about their families, especially their moms. Many have shared heartfelt posts dedicated to the special women in their lives.

The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams went all out to celebrate her mother, affectionately known as Queen, on her 67th birthday this April. Nonku shared pictures from her mother Queen’s birthday celebration at Brahman Hills. She captioned the post:

“What a Glorious day it was today as we celebrated our Mom Queen’s Birthday 🎉❤️”

Popular media personality and sports fan Joyce Chauke, also known as Mama Joy also poured her heart out in a moving tribute to her lookalike mother on her birthday in March. She shared several pictures on her page and asked her fans and followers to help her celebrate her queen's special day.

