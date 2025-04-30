A cheeky daughter gave her dad the fright of his life when she started dancing out of nowhere, and SA loved it

The duo make tons of videos together and shares what their days are like, which includes all sorts of hijinks

People across Mzansi were laughing to tears and commented on how mischievous ama2000 can be these days

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A daughter shocked her dad when she spontaneously started dancing. Images: starityd

Source: TikTok

A daughter was having a chill time with her dad on the couch until she almost gave him a heart attack when she just randomly started dancing. The dad jumped out of his seat, and South Africans couldn't get enough of his shocked reaction. The father looked like he was ducking for cover and simply looked at his daughter dancing her heart away.

Dad and daughter duo

TikTokker starityd shared the clip, and the two spend a bulk of their time together. Their TikTok account is filled with all the adventures they take together. The dad and daughter are content creators, and the daughter also works as a fashion designer. Some of her clips show her in really detailed dresses. South Africans, however, couldn't get enough of the clip.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Together forever

The dad and daughter combo share a lot of videos of themselves dancing together, with the daughter usually leading the shenanigans. The daughter has some videos of her and her dad in the shop where she makes dresses. Outside of the dancing and videos in the daughter's place of work, the videos are shared at random.

The father and daughter get up to a lot of silly antics. Image: Oliver Rossi

Source: Getty Images

People across Mzansi loved the energy the two have. Many pointed out how ama2000 love to full around with their parents.

Read the comments below:

MakaMfana said:

"Brother Enigma did say kuthi even God akawafuni ama2000 because what the hell 🤣"

Lelow mentioned:

"😂😂😂😂Guys I have never laughed so lekker in long time, I laughed till my mascara came off, a client walked in and said... 'Have you been crying?... Whatever it is I pray you heal' ka tsheha worse😂"

enyblec commented:

"I have never laughed this much... My pillow is wet with tears 😂"

Spokie11 posted:

"And the time is 00:03 Saturday Morning 😂😂😂😂😂 I am laughing out so loud."

Lebogang❤️Otlile shared:

"It’s 4:19 and I’m watching this on repeat. I’m laughing my lungs out 😭"

tshego_fbomommy said:

"It's now 00:02 everyone in the house is fast asleep and I'm laughing my lungs out 🤣"

Jessica Phore mentioned:

"Not me watching this video now at 22h46 and I cant even laugh out loud because my hubby is asleep🤭"

More entertaining stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a gent shared a bizarre clip of himself getting his wedding ring removed with the help of his friend using an electric grinder.

previously reported that a gent shared a bizarre clip of himself getting his wedding ring removed with the help of his friend using an electric grinder. A toddler and her mom were chatting when she spotted something on her phone that concerned her, leading to her repeatedly using an English word.

A content creator from the Free State shared an eye-opening video tour of the township in Bloemfontein where he grew up from ages 9 to 19.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News