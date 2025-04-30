A gent shared a bizarre clip of himself getting his wedding ring removed with the help of his friend using an electric grinder

The way the setup of the whole act was quite strange because of the way it involved some scissors and a bucket of water

South Africans were in a state of intense disbelief and wondered why they would do such instead of a less dangerous way

A gent had SA stunned after he tried removing his wedding ring with an electric grinder. Images: Kgaugelo Gaoza

Source: Facebook

South Africans had their jaws on the floor when a gent shared how his friend was helping him remove his wedding ring with an electric grinder. The gent holding the grinder tried to remove it carefully but things didn't go as planned. The dude put a pair of scissors beneath the ring to lift it up. The man placed the grinder on the ring for a few seconds till the gent couldn't take it.

Unconventional methods

Facebook user Kgaugelo Gaoza shared the clip, and it's a massive stroke of luck that the dude didn't lose his finger through the act. Interestingly enough, the gent's Facebook page isn't filled with many videos. The dude loves showing off his family and normal life, which includes his time out at groove. South Africans loved the video he shared, but were shocked by it.

Watch the anxiety-inducing clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Why women live longer

Several people in the comments pointed out that the video was a perfect example of why men tend to live longer than women. Many people also gave some tips to the dude on how to get rid of the ring without resorting to dangerous methods.

A wedding ring can be very difficult to remove. Image: Kinga Krzeminska

Source: Getty Images

South Africans gave some hilarious comments. Read them below:

Khanyi Nontyi said:

"Yhooo... You were only supposed to use sunlight bar soap to pull that thing off if you can even put scissors."

Carla Maria Gonçalves mentioned:

"That was so not safe… My heart was beating 1000 times faster… Small mistake could be worse.. Not a good idea."

Sthembiso Dube commented:

"Put water into the with a 2 litre than use it to spray while grinding 👏👏👏 It would have halved the burn effect."

Mandla Mkhaliphi shared:

"You guys ain't serious grinder poh. Sunlight, saliva could do better than risking the finger 🤣"

Mark Pro Fe Ssor posted:

"If the scissor was able to go under the ring that means it can come out 😂 Easy."

Sandile Mazwembe said:

"Had to use a iron saw on my little brother, he slept with it then woke up with a swollen finger 😂"

Mars Neto mentioned:

"Next time use a string and oil to pull it out. What you're doing is very dangerous, A grinder can severe very important veins that can render you without a finger. I hope you won 👍"

More entertaining stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a young man shared an early-morning rave adventure at a Cape Town café, for all those who don't mind mingling with people in the morning.

previously reported that a young man shared an early-morning rave adventure at a Cape Town café, for all those who don't mind mingling with people in the morning. A South African teacher from Parys, Free State, made Mzansi people laugh with a silly TikTok video.

A toddler and her mom were chatting when she spotted something on her phone that concerned her, leading to her repeatedly using an English word.

Source: Briefly News