Mama Joy celebrated her mother, Mphephu Grace Chauke, on her birthday by sharing heartfelt pictures and a sweet message on social media

Fans flooded her page with warm wishes, noting the strong resemblance between Mama Joy and her mom

The media personality, who values family, recently shared touching moments of her French husband bonding with her children, gifting her family, and paying respects at her father's grave

Popular media personality Mama Joy recently took to her social media pages to celebrate someone special's birthday. The star shared a sweet message for her lovely mother.

Mama Joy celebrated her mother's special day. Image: @JoyChauke5

Source: Twitter

Mama Joy marks her mom's birthday

We all know Mama Joy loves her family, and she always celebrates special milestones on her page. The superfan recently ditched her posts about sports and her fans to celebrate her mother's trip around the sun.

Taking to her X page, Mama Joy shared pictures of her mother alongside a heartfelt caption. She also asked her fans to help her celebrate her mom's day. The caption read:

"Happy birthday mhana Joyi ,,, My Mum and Kokwani ka Vatukulu ,,, love you Diemphe Ximphephani xa Xigombe ,,,, That’s my Mum Mphephu Grace Chauke it’s her birthday today help me say Happy birthday Diempheee ❤️❤️❤️"

Fans celebrate Mama Joy's mom's birthday

Social media users flooded the star's page with sweet birthday messages for Mama Joy's queen. Fans mentioned that Mama Joy and her mother looked identical.

@ButheleziP38502 commented:

"Happy birthday to mama Mphephu Grace Chauke may the good Lord continue to bless you with many more years of grace happiness and laughter God bless you 💓🙏"

@KoketsoPhora wrote:

"Happiest birthday to our grandmother. Quick question: Are you going with the club, or will you remain with MaMkhize?"

@Umbuzousamile13 commented:

"Happiest birthday to Mamazala waPapa Joy Mlungu....🎂🎂🎂"

Three times Mama Joy showed the importance of family

Mama Joy prioritises her family. The star, who recently got married to her French husband, always flaunts her family on social media.

Days after tying the knot, Mama Joy warmed Mzansi's heart when she shared when she shared a video of her husband, affectionately known as Papa Joy, bonding with her children and toasting to South Africa.

That's not all, Mama Joy also expressed gratitude to her man when he spoiled her family with gifts. Mama Joy also revealed that her French husband visited her father's grave to show his respect for his late father-in-law.

Mama Joy shared a sweet message to celebrate her mother's birthday. Image: @mamajoy_chauke

Source: Instagram

