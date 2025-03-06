Mama Joy agreed to go out with a social media personality, surprising South Africans

Netizens reacted with humour and scepticism, with some advising that she should be careful not to break her husband's heart

She and her husband enjoy a long-distance relationship despite tying the knot when he visited South Africa in 2024

Mama Joy has agreed to go on a date with a social media user. Image: JoyChauke5

Source: Twitter

Popular superfan Mama Joy has raised eyebrows after agreeing to go on a date with an X user. Mama Joy and her French beau, Nicolas Pitaudi, married in a traditional Xitsonga wedding on the 14th of September, 2024.

Mama Joy agrees to go on a date with X user

Mama Joy, real name Joy Chauke, has set South Africans questioning her marriage to Papa Joy after agreeing to go on a date with an X user.

Mama Joy shared a video of the stunning beach view from her hotel room. X user Chris Excel took to the comments and asked the superfan out on a date, “Let’s go on a date, Mama, if you’re still in Gqeberha". To the surprise of netizens, Mama Joy excitedly responded, “I accept”, accompanied by a picture of her smiling.

Netizens question Mama Joy's marriage after she accepts X user's request

Netizens flooded the comments questioning the authenticity of Mama Joy’s marriage to Papa Joy. Others gave her hilarious advice on how she should behave during the date.

Here are some of the comments:

@sisonkemagesh joked:

“Ushiye bank card yakho just bring Mali ye Uber incase things go south 🤣🤣”

@talent4realz laughed:

“The catfish was not expecting this response 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

@SizakeleMa43649 said:

“Don’t. Our sbali will cry🤣🤣🤣”

@Titito_Sbudah said:

“Be careful Mama, don't trust this guy🤣🤣🤣”

@JayNtuli said:

“This Ben 10 wanna eat your money, Mama of the Nation. 😂”

@BrotherWisey said:

“You wanna kill Papa Joy with a heart attack 😭😹”

What you should know about Mama Joy and Papa Joy's relationship

When Mama Joy attended the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France to support the Springboks, she never expected to meet her husband.

The two met on a train heading to one of the Springboks’ matches. Mama Joy said she’d bought the wrong ticket, and the two crossed paths when she went back to get the issue sorted.

Mama Joy and Papa Joy got married after a whirlwind romance. Image: JoyChauke5

Source: Twitter

Their love story quickly blossomed, and the two took things a step further and tied the knot.

Papa Joy visited South Africa and got on one knee at the Cape of Good Hope before the two tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony in Limpopo.

After the traditional marriage ceremony, Papa Joy returned to France, leaving Mama Joy in South Africa.

Mama Joy caught lying about Valentine's Day gifts

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mama Joy embarrassed herself on Valentine’s Day after sharing pictures of gifts she alleged were from her husband, Papa Joy.

A social media user called out Mama Joy for stealing a radio station's photo from October 2024 and sharing it as her own.

