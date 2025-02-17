Royal AM super fan Joy 'Mama Joy' Chauke posted some of her Valentine's Day spoils from her partner Papa Joy

However, one social media user recalled seeing one of her photos from Gagasi FM's social media site in 2024

Netizens dragged her for stealing some content, and Mama Joy also finally addressed the claim

Valentine's Day pressure came and went, but Mama Joy was caught lying after she stole a radio station's photo from October 2024.

Mama Joy, the Valentine's Day content thief

On Valentine's Day Mama Joy posted several photos implying that is how her day went. She posted a selfie, a gift with R100 notes, a bouquet of red roses wrapped in money, and a juicy plate of a proudly South African shisanyama dish.

However, while some congratulated her and salivated at her mouthwatering plate of food, one netizen recalled seeing that photo on a Gagasi FM website in October 2024.

Popular X page @Destinyzee reposted the exchange, and Mama Joy responded by saying she never said it was her food. Instead, she posted another photo of herself eating a different plate of food.

"You saw my meal, I did not say that is my meal. I just put it as it is," Mama Joy explained.

Mama Joy was once again caught in a white lie. Just recently, she went viral after she was spotted wearing Sundown's outfit.

Mzansi pokes Mama Joy, slams her for deleting post

Netizens were not about to let Mama Joy go that easily. This is how peeps dragged the Royal AM sports fan for filth.

@Ntombet19802095 further dragged Mama Joy:

"But the caption didn't say that's not your meal either. God, may I please not get old and play on social media."

@thakzozo mocked her:

"You saw my meal. I didn't say that's my meal 👺"

@Sweduke007 asked:

"Why do I suspect that Papa Joy is not even real now?"

@MYavhudi exclaimed:

"Social media peer pressure, when I catch you!"

@Presley_phoebie stated:

"Peer pressure that comes with Valentine's Day bores me when people want to verify our pictures."

Mama Joy's hubby returns to SA to celebrate her birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mama Joy's husband returned to Mzansi just in time for her birthday celebrations.

Papa Joy landed in South Africa to celebrate his wife Mama Joy's birthday, and she couldn't be happier. Fans showed love to the couple and admired their sweet romance, while others criticized them.

