Mama Joy couldn't wait to share her birthday festivities after her husband returned to Mzansi

Papa Joy landed in South Africa to celebrate his blushing bride's birthday, and she couldn't be happier

Netizens showed love to the couple and admired their sweet romance, while others threw shade

Papa Joy travelled to South Africa to celebrate Mama Joy's birthday with her. Images: mamajoy_chauke

Source: Instagram

Ladies, if he wanted to, he would, and Mama Joy was on cloud nine after her husband returned to South Ah from France to spend her birthday with her.

Mama Joy celebrates birthday with Papa Joy

Mzansi's favourite newlyweds, Mama and Papa Joy, are topping social media trends after the sports fanatic's hubby surprised her.

Papa Joy recently returned to South Africa to celebrate his and his wife's birthdays and spent the day in cute matching outfits at Soweto's famous Sakhumzi Restaurant.

The Royal AM superfan shared photos with her bae and gushed at his gesture:

"Guys, my man is in SA to celebrate our birthdays. Thanks, babe, for spending my birthday with me at Sakhumzi Soweto."

Here's what Mzansi said about Mama Joy's post

Netizens celebrated the couple's birthdays and admired their sweet romance:

elias_setelele said:

"Happy birthday to you and our in-law, Papa Joy. May God continue to bless your marriage.

ukalamula wrote:

"Argh, I really love Papa Joy for Mama Joy."

nyebe_official posted:

"Love lives here. I’m happy for you, Mama Joy."

BohemianArtChic showed love to the couple:

"Happy birthday! You look absolutely beautiful."

Meanwhile, others were itching to throw shade at the couple:

UMntuNgabantu said:

"You are really desperate to trend."

Mafa6232 was confused:

"So you two are in a long-distance marriage? Clearly, the 'woke' generation is doing things differently."

Saulmakosa wrote:

"The man spends more time in France away from his wife."

uNokwandaLo bashed Mama Joy:

"You really love attention."

Mama Joy shares naughty relationship details

In more Mama Joy updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the sports fanatic discussing some naughty details about her relationship.

She addressed the age-old stereotype about white and black men, saying her bae was perfect for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News