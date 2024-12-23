Mama Joy Gushes As Husband Papa Joy Returns to SA for Her Birthday, Fans React: “I’m Happy for You”
- Mama Joy couldn't wait to share her birthday festivities after her husband returned to Mzansi
- Papa Joy landed in South Africa to celebrate his blushing bride's birthday, and she couldn't be happier
- Netizens showed love to the couple and admired their sweet romance, while others threw shade
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Ladies, if he wanted to, he would, and Mama Joy was on cloud nine after her husband returned to South Ah from France to spend her birthday with her.
Mama Joy celebrates birthday with Papa Joy
Mzansi's favourite newlyweds, Mama and Papa Joy, are topping social media trends after the sports fanatic's hubby surprised her.
Papa Joy recently returned to South Africa to celebrate his and his wife's birthdays and spent the day in cute matching outfits at Soweto's famous Sakhumzi Restaurant.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The Royal AM superfan shared photos with her bae and gushed at his gesture:
Chris Brown's DJ vows to return to South Africa after concert success, reactions mixed: "Let’s do it"
"Guys, my man is in SA to celebrate our birthdays. Thanks, babe, for spending my birthday with me at Sakhumzi Soweto."
Here's what Mzansi said about Mama Joy's post
Netizens celebrated the couple's birthdays and admired their sweet romance:
elias_setelele said:
"Happy birthday to you and our in-law, Papa Joy. May God continue to bless your marriage.
ukalamula wrote:
"Argh, I really love Papa Joy for Mama Joy."
nyebe_official posted:
"Love lives here. I’m happy for you, Mama Joy."
BohemianArtChic showed love to the couple:
"Happy birthday! You look absolutely beautiful."
Meanwhile, others were itching to throw shade at the couple:
UMntuNgabantu said:
"You are really desperate to trend."
Mafa6232 was confused:
"So you two are in a long-distance marriage? Clearly, the 'woke' generation is doing things differently."
Saulmakosa wrote:
"The man spends more time in France away from his wife."
uNokwandaLo bashed Mama Joy:
"You really love attention."
Mama Joy shares naughty relationship details
In more Mama Joy updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the sports fanatic discussing some naughty details about her relationship.
She addressed the age-old stereotype about white and black men, saying her bae was perfect for her.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za