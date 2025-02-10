Mama Joy shared a short video of herself supporting Mamelodi Sundowns colours in the stands against Orlando Pirates

South Africans expressed mixed reactions, with some even questioning Mama Joy's motives for supporting Masandawana

Previously, Mama Joy dismissed suggestions that she would dump Royal AM amid its financial troubles

Mama Joy has sparked mixed reactions after being spotted wearing Mamelodi Sundowns colours. Image: @JoyChauke5/X

Mama Joy has set tongues wagging after being spotted rocking Mamelodi Sundowns’ colours days after taking to social media to plead with South Africans to pray for Royal AM. The renowned sports superfan has sparked speculation that she had dumped MaMkize’s club for Masandawana.

Mama Joy spotted wearing Mamelodi Sundowns colours

Taking to her official X (formerly Twitter) account, Mama Joy shared a two-second video of herself wearing Mamelodi Sundowns colours at Loftus Versfeld, where the club took on Orlando Pirates in a Betway Premier Soccer League match played last Saturday.

It was not only the 4-1 drubbing of Orlando Pirates by Masandawana that had Mzansi talking. Mama Joy shared a short clip of herself wearing Mamelodi Sundowns’ iconic yellow and blue colours in the stands at Loftus Versfeld. Mama Joy, born Joy Chauke, cheered on the boys with a placard that read, "At downs we believe."

Mama Joy receives mixed reactions from South Africans

The now viral short clip of Mama Joy cheering on Sundowns received hundreds of comments. Several South Africans supported Mama Joy for joining Mamelodi Sundowns, while others questioned her loyalty and criticised her for seemingly dumping Royal AM in its darkest hour. Others questioned the motive behind her becoming a Masandawana fan, seeing that the FIFA Club World Cup is around the corner.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Mosia_Lebea quipped:

“Football needed this. @JoyChauke5 as a Mamelodi Sundowns supporter. Lets go, lets get it!”

@Floyd_Narcisse remarked:

“You want a free trip to the club world cup.”

@NGAMULA07 said:

“Lesson to all men: go broke and she will switch up on you happily”

@nathit00th said:

“i always loved your love for football but now i see you were after fame and nothing else. you left pirates on your free will chasing after money.”

@TaSnora observed:

“I'm glad you finally decided to join them, now things will start crumbling, we saw it with Celtics, Royal AM and now it's Sundowns, it's gonna be biblical”

@Khubonye102 said:

“You one of the thousands who joined the family after they SOBER UP or healed from mentally illnesses. On behalf DOWNS FAMILY you loved furthermore welcome MAMA JOY 👆👆👆👆❤”

@Papi43523771 said:

“Botha of Bloemfontein Celtics support all PSL teams and other Swalllows fans. Wear your team gear don't be ashamed with the scoubles that your team is facing... Ms MJ”

@mvelelicoti17:

“Sellout Wena mamajoy 😂😂”

Surprisingly, Mama Joy debuted as a Mamelodi Sundowns fan against the first team she used to support.

The popular sports superfan used to support Orlando Pirates before she left them in 2021 for Royal AM. Earlier this year, Mama Joy dismissed reports that she would abandon Royal AM despite its financial problems.

Mama Joy sparks speculation she has dumped Royal AM for Sundowns Image: ROYAL AM Football Club

Mama Joy declares she's ready to defend SA in a war

In related entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mama Joy received mixed reactions when she shared a video wearing camouflage expressing her willingness to go to war for South Africa.

Mama Joy shared the clip amid rising tensions between Rwanda and South Africa, with President Paul Kagame calling out President Cyril Ramaphosa.

