Mama Joy Rocks Camouflage Outfit, Declares She’s Ready for War, Mzansi Reacts: “This Is Too Much”
- Mama Joy sparked mixed reactions after posting a video in camouflage, declaring her readiness to defend South Africa in a possible war
- Fans praised her patriotic spirit, while others felt she should avoid political matters
- Social media users joked about her seriousness, with some warning that war is no laughing matter
Mama Joy has expressed that she is ready to go to battle to defend South Africa. The popular sports fanatic joined the conversation about South Africa possibly going to war.
Mama Joy ready for war
Popular media personality Joy Chauke, popularly known as Mama Joy recently had fans sharing their mixed reactions with her video about going to war.
Mama Joy popular for her support for MaMkhize and her football team Royal AM shared a video wearing camouflage and urged fellow South Africans to also defend the country. Take a look at the video below:
Fans react to Mama Joy's video
Mama Joy's video received mixed reactions from social media users. Many were not surprised that Mama Joy would go above and beyond for her country as she is always at the forefront of supporting South Africa at major sporting events like the Rugby World Cup where she met her husband.
However, others said Mama Joy should steer away from political issues.
@BIndlovukazi said:
"You should be a comedian because you are so funny 😂 going to war ngeke unamanga 🤣🤣🤣🤞🏾"
@TalentNyonie wrote:
"Isn't it getting a little bit out of hand?"
@lungelomoss1 added:
"The seriousness on your face 😂😂"
@setlhalokat wrote:
"You guys this is a Joke? kids lost their parents/parents lots their children/others lost siblings."
@KgKilo195955 said:
"Ready for Rwanda Mama Joy, let them bring it on with their Mr bones, we will show them🔫🧨🪓"
Mama Joy flaunts R15K gift from Papa Joy
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mama Joy's life has indeed been a fairytale since she made things official with her French husband, and things just keep getting better and better.
In a now-deleted Twitter (X) post, life was Gucci for the sports fanatic as she showed off her designer gifts from Papa Joy, which include another gorgeous Gucci purse, card holder and matching Gucci Screener sneakers valued at over R15K.
