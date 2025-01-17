Mama Joy Shows Off Gifts From Husband Papa Joy, From Helicopter Ride to R15K Gucci Sneakers
- Mama Joy is in her spoiled wife era and recently showed off the gifts she received from her hubby
- Papa Joy splurged on the finest Gucci items for his blushing bride and even took her on an exciting helicopter ride
- The sports fanatic had fans raving over her sweet romance, and netizens couldn't get enough of the content
Papa Joy has his wife living like a princess, and our girl can't help but show off the spoils.
Mama Joy flaunts gifts from husband
Mama Joy's life has indeed been a fairytale since she made things official with her French husband, and things just keep getting better and better.
In a now-deleted Twitter (X) post, life was Gucci for the sports fanatic as she showed off her designer gifts from Papa Joy, which include another gorgeous Gucci purse, card holder and matching Gucci Screener sneakers valued at over R15K.
FakazaNEWS shared a screenshot of the pricey gifts.
Not only that, but the pair also went on a helicopter ride that Mama Joy took a video of as her hubby took pictures from his window seat, and it's clear that our girl was over the moon:
"Hi ta famba Moyeni Papajoy hi ta khandiya Xihahampfuka lexi yaka Giyani ka Malamulele. From france Bordeax to South Africa Limpopo Malamulele. Mamajoy u dense Maan Ahaaa Barini Bona Biri Marung."
Mzansi reacts to Mama Joy's gifts
Fans raved over Mama and Papa Joy's sweet love story:
g_mapaya said:
"Mama Joy is happy, guys."
SouthinaM declared:
"Guys, love is such a wonderful thing."
lufuno_muk98382 hyped Mama Joy up:
"Show us! This is how it is done."
UfindGroenevald showed love to Mama Joy:
"He's drunk in love with a gorgeous Tsonga girl."
KagisoMonyadiwa joked:
"Mama Joy o ja joy."
Mama Joy opens up about her personal life
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mama Joy letting followers in on her bedroom escapades with her husband.
She bragged about her assets, saying Papa Joy could attest, and her statement caused quite a stir:
RaymondSathekge said:
"We did not need to know that."
