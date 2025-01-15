Sports fanatic Mama Joy caused a stir when she bragged about her assets and hinted at her bedroom business

Royal AM sports fan Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke recently let fans into her bedroom business.

Why Mama Joy landed on the trends list

Mzansi's favourite sports fanatic, Mama Joy, had tongues wagging when she bragged about her private bedroom business.

Responding to an X post that spoke negatively about female anatomy, Mama Joy said hers is the total opposite. She went on to say that her husband, Papa Joy, can attest to the statement.

X user @destunyzee reposted the post:

Mama Joy and Papa Joy tied the knot in 2024 in a traditional wedding style. The proud wife often shares content about her and her hubby, and Mzansi peeps are here for it.

Mama Joy and her husband, Papa Joy, often go on vacations together. Image: @mamajoy_chauke

Mzansi slams Mama Joy

Netizens said it was high time Mama Joy hired a social media manager. Her statement shocked many netizens.

@RaymondSathekge said:

"We did not need to know that."

@EzamaCirha asked:

"What! Mama Joy?"

@DimakatsoRabos4 claimed:

"I think Mama Joy’s account is hacked."

@Ditabe_ shared:

"It's gonna be a long year."

@destinyzee laughed:

"She must get a team fast."

@RichCA77 suggested:

"Somebody take her phone very fast fast. She might bring evidence. We do not know."

@Thisthat_Acadmy argued:

"Royal AM’s curatorship is affecting MamaJoy’s mental health, don’t say I didn’t warn you."

Mama Joy remains loyal to Royal AM

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mama Joy remains firm in her loyalty to Royal AM. She denied rumours that she would leave the team amid Shauwn Mkhize's financial troubles and the club's liquidation concerns by SARS.

The sports dan dismissed social media users' suggestions to join teams like Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, or Mamelodi Sundowns. This is because she remains loyal to MaMkhize.

Fans reacted to her post with positivity, but some wondered if she got paid, whereas the players did not.

