Mama Joy: Fans Question if Superfan Will Return to Orlando Pirates Amid Royal AM Saga
- The South African sports superfan Mama Joy Chauke's loyalty has been questioned on social media
- Many netizens were curious to find out if Mama Joy would return to Orlando Pirates due to the Royal AM saga
- This came after news that Shauwn Mkhize's football club is facing liquidation due to unpaid taxes
Mama Joy has been a sports superfan for many years, and recently, fans questioned her loyalty as things are heading south for the team she is supporting.
Will Mama Joy return to Orlando Pirates?
Many social media netizens have been curious about Mama Joy's comments regarding the Royal AM saga, as it is on the verge of being liquidated due to unpaid taxes.
Recently, the sports superfan had many netizens questioning if she would return to Orlando Pirates, a team she had been supporting for 30 years, which she left to be a loyal fan for Shauwn Mkhize's club, Royal AM.
Recently, the star posted a picture of her cartoon showing her supporting SA, which left a lot of question marks for people on social media.
Netizens react to Mama Joy's post
Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mama Joy's post on social media. Here's what they had to say:
@Ncibana questioned:
"Your views about the situation at Royal AM? Are you going back to Pirates?"
@mashabanewilli1 said:
"Hau mama Joy, that's fast, quick turn; we need you to post wearing Royal AM kit. Why ngathi you so fast to leave when things go south? Papa Joy needs to watch out ngathi uvele oshaye u-turn speedily nje hmmm."
@B2012_E2012 asked:
"So are you going back to Orlando or you joining Chippa."
@MartinSela85096 wrote:
"Thank you for leaving Orlando Pirates because since you left our team is cruising nicely, and I know you regret joining SARS FC."
Shauwn Mkhize's Carte Blanche interview causes a stir
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mkhize's interview with Carte Blanche caused a stir on social media.
The interview revealed that she was convicted of fraud in 2005, which she emphatically denied. South Africans roasted her and her lifestyle.
