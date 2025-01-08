When it rains, it sure pours for Mammkhize as things are going south for her and her family

News broke on social media that Shauwn Mkhize's football club faces liquidation due to her unpaid taxes

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the news

Shauwn Mkhize faced the liquidation of her football club. Image: @kwamammkhize

Source: Instagram

Things haven't been rosy for the South African socialite and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize lately.

Recently, the reality TV star has been making headlines as her unpaid taxes caught up with her; earlier, it was made known that her football club, Royal AM, would face liquidation.

This was after Mkhize's mansion in Umhlanga, Durban, was raided by official authorities due to her years of unpaid tax. Now, the football club that she had put much hard work into is facing liquidation.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared the news about the liquidation on social media on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"The South African Revenue Services (SARS) is looking into liquidating Shauwn Mkhize's football club, Royal AM. This is a bid for SARS to recoup the R40 million owed by Shauwn Mkhize in unpaid taxes."

Netizens react to the news

Many netizens flooded the comment section shortly after learning that Royal AM could face liquidation due to the boss's unpaid taxes. Here's what they had to say:

@Dbanj25 said:

"But she bought the team for 80 Million, so SARS has to return her asserts that were taken. The Team is worth more than what she owes."

@Zayen30 wrote:

"So the young Chairman couldn't get rid of luxury cars and that R7M mansion. He decided to give up a football club that's feeding over 200 families directly or indirectly. What a selfish move."

@EqualworldSa responded:

"I know a lot of black people who are poor will find joy in this, others who don't understand politics will believe this is about SARS, whereas in reality, it is not at all. Mamkhize has more than 40 million in the bank, if they wanted the money owned, they were going to arrange."

@MiyelaniBa91264 replied:

"What goes around comes around."

Shauwn Mkhize's Carte Blanche interview causes a stir

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mkhize's interview with Carte Blanche caused a stir on social media.

The interview revealed that she was convicted of fraud in 2005, which she emphatically denied. South Africans roasted her and her lifestyle.

Source: Briefly News