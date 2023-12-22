Mama Joy showed off the designer gifts she received from Papa Joy

The sports fanatic flaunted her Gucci bag and scarf and admitted that she had never received gifts before

Mzansi gushed over Mama Joy's presents, loving how her man is keeping her happy

Papa Joy surprised Mama Joy with Gucci gifts on her birthday. Images: mamajoy_chauke

Source: Instagram

Mama Joy received a treat when Papa Joy surprised her with birthday gifts. The award-winning sports influencer showed off her Gucci pieces and gorgeous earrings, saying she had never spoiled like that before.

Mama Joy receives designer gifts from Papa Joy

Gone girl, Mama Joy is over the moon after receiving gifts from her man. It looks like Papa Joy went all out to make his lady feel special on her birthday and splurged on some designer items days after she celebrated his birthday.

Taking to her social media pages, Mama Joy posted the gifts her boo bought her, a Gucci bag and matching Gucci scarf, three pairs of earrings, and much more.

The sports supporter spoke about always being the gifter and never receiving anything on her birthday. She said Papa Joy truly surprised her:

"I just want to confess, I've never received a present from anyone on my birthday, I always give. But my man always thinks about me, so I'd like to say, 'Thank you, baby; I never got a gift from anyone, only from you, keep it up.'"

She shared a video of Papa Joy wishing her a happy birthday in Xitsonga:

Mzansi reacts to Mama Joy's gifts

Netizens wished Mama Joy a happy birthday:

sontondlovu said:

"Happiest birthday, Mama Joy! Have yourself a beautiful blessed day. Have fun!"

KolokotoMaria wrote:

"May this day be filled with love, joy and everything that makes you happy. Happy birthday, Mamajoy."

Meanwhile, other netizens fawned over how spoiled and happy Mama Joy is:

Vhafuwi19 was happy:

"Pap J is making Mama J happy, and that's beautiful."

motswapo suggested:

"Papa Joy must relocate this side, or you do the opposite. We love this for you, Mama Joy."

Mama Joy shares photo kissing Papa Joy

