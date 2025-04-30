Connie Ferguson honoured her late husband, Shona Ferguson, with a heartfelt post on his 51st heavenly birthday, remembering their good times together

Fans, including Connie’s daughters Lesedi and Alicia, shared emotional messages in response, celebrating Shona’s memory and legacy

Briefly News spoke to psychologist Paula Quinsee, who advised families dealing with grief to seek support and create new experiences while remembering their loved ones

Connie Ferguson has dedicated a sweet birthday message to her late husband, Shona Ferguson. The actress thanked her man for the good times they spent together in the touching post.

Connie Ferguson remembers Shona on his birthday

Shona Ferguson may be gone, but his memory lives on forever. The popular actor and movie producer who died due to COVID-19-related complications on 30 July 2021 was remembered on what would have been his 51st birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, Connie poured her heart out in a sweet post. The former The Queen actress thanked her man for the great times they shared when he was still alive. She wrote:

"My KING👑 would have been 51 today!🥹 Happy Heavenly Birthday, MY SKAT.🎂🎉🎊🎈 Conversations about you always end up in laughter! You gave us such a good, happy life! Thank you for the beautiful memories! They’ve really kept us going even in the most challenging circumstances. I LOVE YOU FOR ETERNITY!❤️ 🙏🏾🕯️🕊️🤍"

Fans respond to Connie Ferguson's post

Social media users shared heartfelt messages on the former Generations actress' post. Many lauded her for loving her late husband even after his passing. Others shared love and strength for the star.

@dawnthandeka_king commented:

"Sending you love and hugs, my Queen ❤❤❤"

matikinz added:

"Ndiske ndibe hurt ngathi ndandimazi 😢 yhu! His passing broke a lot of us andifuni kungasho."

@zenandemfenyana said:

"Happy Heavenly Birthday Mr Sho 🤍🤍🤍 forever in our hearts 🕊️💫"

@clintonthebrink wrote:

"Happy heavenly birthday bro ❤️ Love & light to you & the family Sis Constance @connie_ferguson."

@ingridnights said:

"Ses Connie.. you are demonstrating to us.. what it means to love someone even in their grave😢.. God bless you."

Connie Ferguson's daughters remember Shona Ferguson

The stars' daughters, Lesedi and Alicia, also shared heartfelt heavenly birthday messages for their late father. Ali took to her page and wrote:

"Happy heavenly birthday Fah♥️🎂 The missing never stops. I pray that you continue resting peacefully🙏🏽 I love you fah♥️"

Lesedi also shared a hilarious video on her Instagram page alongside a caption that read:

"Happy Heavenly Birthday, Fah… I’m reposting this because you truly brought laughter and joy into our lives when you were with us. It’s always bittersweet to think of you as no more, but the memories get us through. I love you to infinity ♥️🎂"

Briefly News spoke to psychologist and founder of Engaged Humans, Paula Quinsee, about how families who have lost loved ones can deal with grief on special days like death anniversaries and birthdays. She said:

"It’s important to reach out to others who understand your pain, whether it be family, friends, support groups or a professional. Sharing memories or simply having someone listen can enhance your healing journey. While anniversaries can be a reminder of our loss, they also allow us to create new experiences and find a balance between remembering our loved ones while at the same time embracing life going forward."

