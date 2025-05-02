“You Just Gave Me an Idea”: 52-Year-Old Granny Works Out With Her Grandchild on Her Back, SA Moved
- A gym-loving gogo shared an inspiring video of herself working out with her nine-month-old grandchild on her back
- The wholesome clip was posted on TikTok and showed the granny doing creative exercises while babysitting
- Mzansi peeps were touched by her energy, praising the bond with her grandbaby and saying they had no excuse not to exercise
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
An inspiring 52-year-old woman showed that being fit and being a granny can go hand in hand with a baby on your back.
The gogo, TikTok user @lwethu_f, shared her clip on the platform, showing how she also used her grandchild as weight while training.
Gogo and the grandchild bond through exercise
The video starts with the vibrant 52-year-old grandma on a cycling machine with her 9-month-old grandchild on her back. She confidently pedals away while balancing her body and securing the baby with a small blanket. Then, she shifts to doing exercises on the mat using a tyre, while the baby sits on another mat nearby.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
She levels it up by using the child as her weight. First, she does squats while holding the baby, then uses her legs to push the baby upwards in playful repetitions. She finishes off with some arm curls using the baby again, proving she's got strength and heart.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi loves gogo and her grandchild
Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing that they loved the duo's workout session. Many promised to start working out, saying that after watching the gogo and her grandchild, they had no excuse to give.
Some joked that the bay must be used to the gym lifestyle already. Others admired their close relationship, but cautioned her not to shake the baby's head, saying it could lead to health issues.
User @Alex Tleane said:
"Nice for you. Please don't shake the baby that badly. Things are still soft and developing on her or him. Please. I beg, I beg."
User @zanelemahlangu703 joked:
"I'm missing just one equipment, the baby bese ngyaqala (then I'll start) for my summer body, 😂😂good job momma 🥰."
User @sis Mei added:
"You just gave me an idea. I'm loving this. best motivation ke mina my grandson uyasinda 😭."
User @💞Mandy_J shared:
"Yazi, I just asked myself gore (that) if she can do it with so much passion, what's stopping me? Dankie Mama."
User @Koena added:
"You are really motivating me, no excuses for not exercising."
User @Malehlohonolo Masilo
"Baby le yena (also) is hard at work... good partnership 🥰."
3 Briefly News articles about babies
- A young mom showed up on campus with her baby, after struggling to get a sitter, earning high praise from social media users who were proud she did not skip class.
- A mother of twin babies was called supermom after displaying how she carried them on her back at the same time.
- A young boy was filmed looking stressed next to his screaming baby sister, who was refusing to be fed her bottle by him.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za