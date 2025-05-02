A gym-loving gogo shared an inspiring video of herself working out with her nine-month-old grandchild on her back

The wholesome clip was posted on TikTok and showed the granny doing creative exercises while babysitting

Mzansi peeps were touched by her energy, praising the bond with her grandbaby and saying they had no excuse not to exercise

A gogo shared a video of herself training while bonding with her nine-month-old grandchild. Image: @eunice._gymfanati

Source: TikTok

An inspiring 52-year-old woman showed that being fit and being a granny can go hand in hand with a baby on your back.

The gogo, TikTok user @lwethu_f, shared her clip on the platform, showing how she also used her grandchild as weight while training.

Gogo and the grandchild bond through exercise

The video starts with the vibrant 52-year-old grandma on a cycling machine with her 9-month-old grandchild on her back. She confidently pedals away while balancing her body and securing the baby with a small blanket. Then, she shifts to doing exercises on the mat using a tyre, while the baby sits on another mat nearby.

She levels it up by using the child as her weight. First, she does squats while holding the baby, then uses her legs to push the baby upwards in playful repetitions. She finishes off with some arm curls using the baby again, proving she's got strength and heart.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves gogo and her grandchild

Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing that they loved the duo's workout session. Many promised to start working out, saying that after watching the gogo and her grandchild, they had no excuse to give.

Some joked that the bay must be used to the gym lifestyle already. Others admired their close relationship, but cautioned her not to shake the baby's head, saying it could lead to health issues.

A nine-month-old grandchild attempted some of the exercises his grandmother was doing. Image: Ariel Skelley

Source: Getty Images

User @Alex Tleane said:

"Nice for you. Please don't shake the baby that badly. Things are still soft and developing on her or him. Please. I beg, I beg."

User @zanelemahlangu703 joked:

"I'm missing just one equipment, the baby bese ngyaqala (then I'll start) for my summer body, 😂😂good job momma 🥰."

User @sis Mei added:

"You just gave me an idea. I'm loving this. best motivation ke mina my grandson uyasinda 😭."

User @💞Mandy_J shared:

"Yazi, I just asked myself gore (that) if she can do it with so much passion, what's stopping me? Dankie Mama."

User @Koena added:

"You are really motivating me, no excuses for not exercising."

User @Malehlohonolo Masilo

"Baby le yena (also) is hard at work... good partnership 🥰."

3 Briefly News articles about babies

A young mom showed up on campus with her baby, after struggling to get a sitter, earning high praise from social media users who were proud she did not skip class.

A mother of twin babies was called supermom after displaying how she carried them on her back at the same time.

A young boy was filmed looking stressed next to his screaming baby sister, who was refusing to be fed her bottle by him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News