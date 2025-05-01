A group of university students accepted an online challenge, playing human dominoes with their mattresses in the corridor

Their clip shared on TikTok showed them stacking up in a line and slowly falling backwards during a game in their residence

Social media users were entertained, flooding the comment section expressing how much they would have enjoyed the activity, with some promising to try it out

University students took out mattresses from their beds and went to play a game down the corridor. Image: @minniemouselian

Source: TikTok

A UKZN student and her mates accepted an online challenge, turning their bed mattresses into game props and capturing the moment on video and having a good laugh, before their bedtime.

The clip shared on her TikTok account @minniemouselian gained massive traction, as social media users expressed their amusement and happiness at seeing them having fun, with some wishing to join them.

Students play a mattress game at the res

In the clip, the girls are standing in a line, facing the camera with their hands holding mattresses at their backs. The game kicks off with one student pushing herself back onto another's mattress in the long residential corridor.

The human mattress train continues with students laughing and joining in until they make the final fall. Others stand behind the last mattress, and at their room doors, capturing the moment of fun and laughter.

Watch the cute TikTok video below:

SA loves the fun students

The clip gained 798K views, 78K likes, and over 400 comments from social media users who were entertained. Many said they loved the girls' spirit, praising the younger generation for fun content.

Some couldn't wait for their turn to live at the residence, promising to enjoy themselves. Others jokingly said the 2000s gang was stressing God, calling them carefree and full of life.

A fun moment at a university residence had online users in stitches. Image: @minniemouselian

Source: TikTok

User @NonhleMehlokazulu said:

"Ama2k are the happiest beings ever❤️."

User @Janet 2013

"That looks like fun😳😳."

User @Thato said:

"Eish yah neh, when I finally get a chance to stay at res, I gotta make sure my mattress is always clean 😢😅😂. Imagine playing this game with a dirty mattress with stains."

User @Owenkosi Mhlophe added:

"Amantombazane a happy kanje masingekho bolova asiphumeni ezinganeni (Gents, the ladies are this happy when we're not around, lets live them like that)"

User @Lethokuhletembe shared:

"My kid will need that bed in two years. If you continue playing like that, I doubt she'll get a proper bed."

User @Sindi Nolede joked:

"Now I understand what Brian Temba meant when he sang they fell down just like dominoes.😂."

