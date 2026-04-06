Influencer Dineo Moloisane has commented on former Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London's apology to her

London previously trended on social media when she dragged Moloisane on a YouTube channel

South Africans on social media commented on Moloisane's reaction to London on Monday, 6 April 2026

Dineo Moloisane Reacts to Londie London's Apology: "This Apology is Not Accepted"

Source: Twitter

Popular social media influencer and businesswoman Dineo Moloisane responded to Londie London's apology on Monday, 6 April 2026.

London received backlash online this past week when she criticised Moloisane's appearance in a Podcast and Chill episode.

The popular influencer responded to the podcaster's apology on her Instagram account on Monday, 6 April 2026.

Moloisane rejected London's apology and described the apology as lacking genuine accountability, and questioned its sincerity. The influencer also requested that London apologise on the same platform where she was insulted.

The statement further suggested the apology appeared to be driven by external pressure rather than true remorse.

"After careful consideration, we wish to state unequivocally that this apology is not accepted. Firstly, the conduct is not out of character for Londie London, as similar behaviour has been demonstrated previously," said the influencer.

Moloisane also revealed in her statement that London's apology appeared to be driven by external pressure rather than true remorse. The influencer also emphasized the importance of accountability in public discourse and urged Londie London to refer to her respectfully by her full name going forward.

South Africans comment on Moloisane's statement

@Sunflowerreal replied:

"Dineo Moloisane is the last person to talk about bullying. She has said and mentioned so many people on social media for her cloud. She is vile and lacks manners."

@m_kobene reacted:

"She [Dineo Moloisane] is not even on the list of the people who should be talking."

@FortunateN13 said:

"Dineo Moloisane rejecting Londie London's apology is just childish. What more does she want? She's no angel. She has said the worst with her Instagram live rants in the past. Putting out statements like she's some important celebrity."

@Flex_LSG responded:

"Tell Dineo to quit horsing around and just accept the apology."

@kopano_mis commented:

"That lame apology was giving: I just arrived at the parking lot, let me make a video and apologize to Dineo in small letters. Dineo are ker asenna dineo wena! It's Dineo Moloisane, and I will teach you how to say it. 👏😂 Ayeye mogirl wako Pitori Pheli 😂🔥."

@callmekatlego wrote:

"I enjoy Dineo Moloisane so much; she always has some chaos going on, and she’s funny. The more chaotic, the better for me."

@_DJMosh said:

"Mara, guys, was this not apologetic enough? What does Dineo Moloisane want Londie London to do?"

Dineo Moloisane Reacts to Londie London's Apology: "This Apology is Not Accepted"

Source: Instagram

Londie London shares startling reason she quit acting after awkward scenes with male castmate

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African reality TV star Londie London has recently revealed the real reason why she quit acting.

The former The Real Housewives of Durban star made this revelation on the podcast Read The Room.

Londie London refrained from speaking or mentioning the production house or show, but she did rant about the horrible filming experience.

Source: Briefly News