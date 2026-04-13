South African Police Service officers became viral sensations after having an awkward traffic stop

The traffic officers were taken aback after pulling over a vehicle, and a man in the vehicle came out holding an exotic

South Africans were amazed by the video, which showed people the moment that South African Police Service (SAPS) officers set their sights on the wrong vehicle

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A video showed South African police officers at work. The officer in charge of traffic had people laughing because of their reactions when they saw the person they stopped.

A SAPS traffic stop became a scary encounter when the driver exited his vehicle. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

The video of the SAPS traffic officers' hilarious traffic stop, posted on 11 April 2026, amassed a lot of attention. The video of the South African police officers left people in stitches as they dealt with an unexpected animal encounter.

In a video on TikTok by @ta.avie7 South African police traffic officers pulled over a car. The man who exited the vehicle had a large snake wrapped around his neck, which stopped the officers in their tracks. Watch the video of the officers and the man and his snake below:

SAPS's snake encounter amuses SA

The clip of the officers and the man with a big snake left many people amused. Online users cracked jokes as they were in disbelief of the pet that the man had during the police stop. Read the comments below:

South Africans were amazed by a large snake sighting. Image: Jan Kopřiva / Pexels

Source: UGC

Meluc Ncube commented:

"They were supposed to leave the snake in the vehicle when the police searched the back, but then boom! There's an anaconda - you'll see people jumping😅"

Soulscene_SA joked about the man carrying the snake:

"I would’ve asked them to make it rain, or someone is getting a ticket 😂"

amahle♥️🥺 imagined the officers were floored:

"I'm sure they were not talking about the ticket 😂"

Thandop❤️🖤💚 said:

"South Africa is not boring, we enjoy life every day 😂"

keratilwethwane added:

"As a police officer, I'm doing the writing far away from the car, or I'll be in the work car😂"

King Nino added:

"[Sticker] Driver pulled up from the car like I'm boss of the road."

Monwabisi Dikana thought the snake sighting was terrifying:

"That car needs to have branded warning signs 😅😂"

ricardo was curious:

"I would love to hear the conversation 😅"

Mmabatho remarked:

"They should call SPCA, then write a ticket."

Raubean shared a funny perspective:

"Imagine you ask for a lift, then unknowingly you sit with it at the back😭"

Other Briefly News stories about SAPS

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South Africans were in stitches after seeing police officers who made up a funny march to entertain each other during a break.

Online users were impressed by a video of South African police officers who went out of their way to humour a little boy.

SAPS officers went viral after they put on a spectacle, dancing in a squad car was a viral hit.

Source: Briefly News