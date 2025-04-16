Brand ambassador and actress Bianca Coster has spoken up about being impersonated by the controversial Chris Excel

Coster revealed in several TikTok videos how her life has been affected by Excel, who has been using her profile picture on Twitter for several years

The actress gained popularity on social media after making numerous failed attempts at getting the catfish account blocked

Content creator Bianca Coster complaints about Chris Excel. Image: Mashesha

Source: Twitter

Actress Bianca Coster who recently starred in e.tv's Isitha: The Enemy has lambasted Twitter troll, Chris Excel.

The content creator opened up about being impersonated by the social media troll Chris Excel on Tuesday, 15 April.

The actress and brand ambassador asked in a video on her TikTok account why Chris can't use another picture.

"Why couldn't he use another picture. He could've used a picture of a plant. He could've used his own picture. I have to constantly explain myself. I just moved to Cape Town, and I see the stares. Can I just live my life? Don't insult me", she said.

Who is Chris Excel?

According to @News_170, Chris Excel's alleged real name is Azola Christopher Tabane. A South African man from Port Elizabeth who is famous for trolling celebrities and people on Twitter.

The self-proclaimed catfish has also been labelled the president of black Twitter, who's been accused of cyberbullying.

South Africans comfort Bianca Coster

@Joyfield16 replied:

"Unfortunately, she will receive more backlash for speaking out. She has done this before and was told "he did you a favour" and stuff. His fans are coming for her. Sadly."

@NashMcRonzie wrote:

"She should have just sued him. He has been using that picture for more than 4years."

@CdeDarknLovely responded:

"So those in the legal fraternity. Vele there's nothing that can be done about this? This is someone's sister, mother, sibling. It's unbelievable what's unfolding right now. Surely something can be done. No."

@ManOfThe_Moment said:

"Let's be honest Chris knows very well once he uses his own picture, he will have to deal with the backlash. Which may include, his employment status, his social standing and in some instances legal ramifications of his tweets."

@Leboo_Cooks wrote:

"I’m sure what Chris Excel is doing is illegal. I don’t understand how he’s still doing it up until now."

@AfricanMoeskont said:

"Take it to court you know his real identity."

@0nk321 replied:

"I don't understand why this Chris Excel guy is not in prison. He should be serving an 8-year prison sentence."

Twitter troll Chris Excel has finally adjusted his profile picture after Bianca Coster's complaint. Images: JoyZelda and @ChrisExcel

Source: Twitter

