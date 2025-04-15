Seasoned SA actress Rami Chuene jokingly asked for donations from fans on social media

The Giyani: Land Of Blood star playfully responded to a fan who mistook her photo and assumed she was asking people for donations

As someone who has always been vocal in support of fellow actors during scandals, it is safe to say that should she ever ask for donations, her call would not be ignored

As the number of celebrities asking for donations increases, especially those in the acting space, South Africans are on edge about who might make a public plea next.

Did Rami Chuene ask for donations?

Giyani: Land of Blood actress Rami Chuene had posted a morning selfie for her fans on X (formerly Twitter).

A fan sighed in huge relief after they assumed that Rami would be asking people for donations, however, that was not the case. "I'm afraid if I see any post I'm thinking of donations."

Rami laughed it off and responded with, "Then donate, please!"

Would people donate to Rami?

One thing is for sure: people would pull up in their numbers to donate the little or big that they have. This is because the actress has never been mum about the issues affecting fellow entertainers, especially those in the acting industry.

Rami Chuene is one of the few celebrities who always lends her voice to injustices faced by actors. Just recently, she was touched by the open letter written by the cast and crew of Queendom.

After writing a letter expressing their disappointment over the non-payment, Rami reacted on X in a series of scathing tweets.

"This issue has been going on for months; you should have stopped shooting a long time ago. No pay, no shoot. Read your contract and go to the 'breach of contract' section. That’s supposed to cover you, too, not just the producer.

"Be uncomfortable for a bit, pay the price and fight for what’s rightfully yours. I feel for everyone being exploited, especially during the festive, but until we say enough, we’re done for."

Rami's message is a call for actors to stand up for themselves when facing such adversities.

Nandi Nyembe thanks Mzansi for donating

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nandi Nyembe recently appreciated South Africans for supporting her financially during a very difficult period in her life.

Nyembe faced income problems as well as health issues and is wheelchair bound. She also spoke about the difficulties that actors face. She responded to the people who said they should save their monies, saying they have no means to do so.

"In our industry, you can advise people to save money, but you cannot save it because once you get a gig now and you get that money, that money should last you until another project. What if you get that project after two years? However, that money will be gone because it is what you survived with," Nandi Nyembe said in an interview.

