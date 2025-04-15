A lady shared how much a cloud engineer brought home in a month, and South Africans couldn't believe their eyes

The payslip shows the person bringing in R320,000, and many people in the comments pointed out that people in tech earn high wages

People across the country weren't too sure if the salary was true, while others wished they could change careers

A woman shared the eye-watering salary a cloud engineer was earning, leaving South Africans shocked. Images: Boni Xaba/ Facebook, Bill Hinton

A woman shared the take home pay a cloud engineer had in one month and South Africans couldn't believe it. The person allegedly took home a R320,000 in a month and people in the comments weren't too sure if that was entirely accurate.

Tech industry bag

Facebook user Boni Xaba loves sharing information about how much different professions earn, and most of her viewers gravitate towards high-earning careers. According to Talent.com, the average cloud engineer's salary in South Africa is R54,000 a month, while people on the upper end of the pay scale can earn up to a staggering R650,000 a month.

See the video below:

Dishing out helpful information

People under Boni's posts in the comments love learning about different career fields and how much they earn. Tech salaries, in general, command very high paychecks. The world is heading into an even more digital age, which means that the field tends to be the most in demand. When looking at the most needed skills in many developed countries around the world, tech ranks high.

People in the tech industry usually get paid very well. Image: Hinterhaus Productions

People in the comments were very curious about the salary and many more asked questions. Others were sceptical of the payslip, saying that it looked somewhat fake.

Read the comments below:

Lastman Zura said:

"Cooked payslips. Seems like dummy. Who earns salary without cents?"

Khulekani Shangase mentioned:

"They never believed me when I said I opened a docket for someone who earns 430k."

Nhlayi Seko commented:

"The problem is that you think we are all from Kuruman. That payslip is as fake as they come."

Mhlengi Dube posted:

"Just because he doesn't have a degree doesn't mean they don't have a qualification and experience."

Zandile Mazandi Khumalo shared:

"Weahhh Boni Xaba... These people bucket money with just only certificates... As long as he had python and some other developing skills, they can contract two jobs whilst his aboard eDoha working on some other company development programs 😭"

Ofentse Kekana said:

"Sometimes, appointment bonuses are earned over a period of 24 months. Meaning 200k divided by 12 is what you get a month addition to you monthly gross. AWS does that."

Bertram James Macmahon mentioned:

"The jobs that nobody wants to go for pays the best salaries…"

Nick Jacobs commented:

"Boni I love you but we need more info and verification. Some of these payslips looks fake. Also ask these people what their responsibilities are. Its not just about money."

