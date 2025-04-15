Former Generations and Rhythm City actor, Roderick Jaftha, has reportedly landed another role after his financial struggles

The veteran actor who previously discussed his financial struggles shared that things are finally looking up for him

South Africans recently took to his social media account to congratulate him on his latest character

Veteran 'Generations' actor Roderick Jaftha scores a new role.



Former Rhythm City and Generations actor Roderick Jaftha has reportedly landed another role after his financial struggles.

Jaftha's latest role comes after he trended on social media in 2024 to beg for donations from his fans and followers.

The veteran actor recently wrote on his Facebook account that the wheel seems to be turning for him. He adds on his social media that he's suddenly getting offers and the sun is peeking above the clouds, though it's taking a while.

“As bitter as things are at the minute, I think the wheel is slowly turning. Suddenly I’m getting offers."

The former Generations star also revealed actors and artists are overlooked and underpaid and many give up due to their struggles.

When the time pass, they realise that their cries fell on deaf ears, and they are often neglected.

He added that entertainers stopped caring and have chosen to accept the inevitable and that the world stopped grew silent when they stopped working.

E.tv has confirmed that the star will portray the role of Sean in their upcoming telenovela, Red Zone.

South Africans react to actor's financial struggles

@D_Bhekza responded:

"Our people are struggling it's really sad. This industry is not doing great generally. Kunzima", (it's hard).

@MbazimaThomason replied:

"It’s getting bad by the day. I left entertainment I’ve never been so happy."

@Nzwaki_ wrote:

"Actors don’t have money. It’s not even a South African thing it’s everywhere, very few of these guys are actually managing life."

@gamsahabnida_P said:

"You were born in SA and chose to speak only English and Afrikaans. You can't complain about something that you chose to do. Black actors had to learn to speak English for their career, why couldn't you do the same."

@luckymlondzo replied:

"I'm surprised at what he said is one of the reasons, and it's not like he is a white person, but a black one born and bred in Joburg. A city with many languages and culture but chose to speak only Afrikaans and English."

@gamsahabnida_P said:

"He must get a low paying job like a lot of South Africans and stop complaining."

@MbazimaThomason replied:

"Acting is for big names. The rest are here to Phelezel."





Gayton McKenzie donates to struggling actor Roderick Jaftha

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Minister Gayton McKenzie donated money to former Generations actor Roderick Jaftha.

The South African Sports, Arts and Culture Minister came through for the struggling actor who pleaded with people to help him put food on the table and help him with rent.

McKenzie, through his department, made a payment of R5000 to Jaftha, who has since landed an acting gig.

