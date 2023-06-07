Bianca Coster, a victim of catfishing, has landed a major acting role in the drama series Isitha: The Enemy

A popular catfish account, Chris Excel, shot up the trends list as people praised him for helping Bianca gain popularity

Bianca had made numerous failed attempts at getting the catfish account blocked, claiming her reputation had taken a knock

Bianca Coster has landed an acting gig on ‘Isitha: The Enemy’, Mzansi said she needs to thank catfish account Chris Excel for the role. Image: @ChrisExcle102, @bianca_coster

When lemons turn into lemonade! Bianca Coster has landed her first major acting role in the drama series Isitha: The Enemy.

She might enjoy a large Instagram following with 244 000 followers. However, her face grew in popularity when she got catfished by a popular Twitter account, Chris Excel.

Bianca Coster to star in Isitha: The Enemy

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the influencer landed an acting role in Isitha: The Enemy.

His tweet reads:

Netizens congratulate both Bianca Coster and Chris Excel for the role

Online users have congratulated both Bianca and Chris Excel for the role. Some have told Bianca to thank Chris Excel for giving her popularity.

At some point, @ChrisExcle102 became Twitter president for his no holds barred tweets. Some named him a troll tarnishing Bianca's reputation with his unsavoury tweets.

He currently has 1.2 million Twitter followers, proving his popularity.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Ziggy_Diver1 said:

"Somehow it’s embedded in my mind as Chris…anyway, congratulations Bianca."

@TinyikoNtlurhi said:

"You mean Chris will be on TV."

@MrThizozo shared:

"I almost thought it's Chris Excel."

@GodOfWoes commented:

"She has Chris to thank for this!"

@majorleague1313 said:

"Tell me this is not about chris excel’s popularity?"

@ntsakosnr0

"She must thank Chris Excel."

Bianca cries for help on Penuel The Black Pen's podcast, The Penuel Show

ZAlebs reported that Bianca Coster was a guest on The Penuel Show hosted by Penuel The Black Pen.

She opened up about how being catfished by Chris Excel damaged her reputation.

“Over the past few years, I’ve been ridiculed, insulted & just downright tormented because of the Chris Excel account on Twitter. The damage he has caused to me & my family has been humiliating and emotionally draining. Constantly having to validate my innocence & disassociation with the account."

Bianca then wrote that she has had enough of the bullying and wants to tell her story, her way.

"Before there was Chris Excel there was me. A person in the flesh with dreams, goals & a full life to live. It’s my turn to tell my story and in that hopefully bring awareness towards cyberbullying.”

Isitha: The Enemy a spinoff of Mandla N's e.tv show The Black Door

In previous Briefly News, fans of The Black Door are going to love Mandla N's new show Isitha: The Enemy.

It is a spinoff of the raunchy e.tv drama series that Mandla N's Black Brain Productions produced.

It premiered on 22 May and has received rave reviews.

Source: Briefly News