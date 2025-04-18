Radio personality Gareth Cliff has caused a stir online after commenting on the Kardashian sisters

In 2010, Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian visited South Africa for a tour, and they did multiple interviews

The sisters also visited 5FM, and at the time, Gareth Cliff and Sias du Plessis were the presenters who interviewed them

Gareth Cliff threw shade at the Kardashian sisters, Kim and Khloe. Image: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

South African broadcaster Gareth Cliff reacted to a throwback picture of Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian at the 5FM studios.

Gareth roasts Kim and Khloe

Radio personality Sias du Plessis posted an X photo from his and Gareth Cliff's interview with the Kardashian sisters, Kim and Khloe. The radio stars were on 5fm at the time, and it was around 2010 or 2011. They had visited Mzansi and did multiple interviews including Top Billing.

On X (Twitter), du Plessis wrote:

"Throwbackthursday to my incredible time on ⁦@5FM⁩ with ⁦⁦@GarethCliff⁩ #5FMMornings. Some pretty cool guests visited the studio over the years. ⁦@KimKardashian⁩ ⁦@khloekardashian⁩ #goodtimes," he wrote.

However, Gareth Cliff was not feeling the vibes, as he trolled the Kardashans, saying they were the most stupid guests they ever had in the studio.

"Most stupid people we ever had in that studio," he replied.

Mzansi jokes about Kardashian interview

Social media users reacted to the photo, and some people seemingly agreed with Gareth. While others were on the fence.

@stellatjienooi exclaimed:

"Oh, my goodness! That did not age well. How horrible. Never knew they even visited South Africa."

@hadenoughwp laughed:

"Just a shame it was them. You and Sias must have been so so so bored."

@DanBayonet stated:

"My condolences to having to deal with these polished cretins."

@Bound2Liberty threw shade:

"Never had SA's collective IQ dipped quite as low as when they were in town."

@DoRightSA argued:

"Collectively, the family is worth about $6 billion. I think the mother is the brains behind it, though."

@PolyannaBrey exclaimed:

"I have never watched an episode of The Kardashians in my life, and never would, even if I was paid to do so - so tacky!"

@gerhardhuman said:

"This picture is an insult to neural activity."

Some people disagreed with Gareth's views, saying:

@Broughty80 shared:

"Not quite fair, Gareth. I’m a fan of yours, but that comment makes me think that of you to be honest."

@paeshtetics replied:

"This is a stain on your legacy."

@AisTruth stated:

"Shame. I’m sure tons of young girls would disagree."

@SokupaTheo Aasked:

"Fair enough, no one will argue with you on that. So why did you invite them on as guests?"

Nota Baloyi called a racist by Gareth Cliff

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gareth Cliff recently called Nota Baloyi a racist, stating he would never invite him to his show after Nota's controversial comments about white people

Nota's statement about white people being an inferior species sparked a heated debate on social media, with many reacting to his remarks

Social media users expressed mixed reactions, with some supporting Gareth Cliff, while others defended Nota and criticized Cliff's stance on racism

Source: Briefly News