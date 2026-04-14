A woman claimed that her brother spent seven years in prison due to a false rape accusation

The allegations revealed a pattern of extortion linked to false rape accusations across South Africa

In other cases, law enforcement arrested suspects for demanding money related to alleged rape accusations

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

A man spent seven years in prison after what an alleged false rape accusation. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

MPUMALANGA, BUSHBUCKRIDGE - A woman from Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga has alleged that her brother spent seven years in prison after what she described as a false rape accusation linked to an alleged sex scheme.

Sexual encounter with a woman

According to The Citizen, the woman said the case dated back to 2007 when her then-31-year-old brother was accused following a sexual encounter with a woman he had been dating. She alleged that the woman later demanded R5 000, and when he said he could not pay, he was threatened with prison. She said her brother was arrested, charged and convicted, and later served seven years in prison before being released on parole in 2020. According to her, he has since struggled to recover from the experience and avoids discussing what happened.

The woman said the case had left him emotionally and psychologically affected, describing him as completely broken after losing years of his life behind bars. She further alleged that the same woman was later involved in another similar accusation against a different man, again under circumstances where money was allegedly demanded after a sexual encounter.

Collecting the money

In a separate but similar pattern highlighted by law enforcement, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) arrested two suspects after they allegedly demanded R15 000 from the mother of a man accused of rape in Soshanguve. Police said a trap operation was set after the matter was reported, leading to the suspects' arrest in Pretoria after collecting the money.

In another case cited by police in North West, a 29-year-old woman was arrested in 2023 for perjury after allegedly opening a false rape case against her ex-boyfriend. Police said she later admitted that she had reported the case in an attempt to extort money.

The man was arrested, charged and convicted in Mpumalanga. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Twitter

Other rape cases in SA

Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe has strongly condemned the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Dobsonville, Western Soweto, which occurred during the Easter weekend. A 58-year-old man allegedly attacked the child. The suspect has since been arrested and is expected to appear in court soon.

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the alleged kidnapping, rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Charl Cilliers. Officers received a complaint about a missing child and immediately activated South African Police Service units, including Crime Intelligence, K9 and detectives, to search for the girl.

The Wellington SPCA expressed shock and concern after a young adult man allegedly raped a pregnant dog, which died a few days later. A video of the alleged act circulated online and now forms part of a joint investigation by the SPCA and police. Authorities have not confirmed when the incident recorded in the video took place.

Source: Briefly News