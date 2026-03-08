Man Arrested for Kidnapping, Rape and Murder of 7-Year-Old Girl in Charl Cilliers
- A 21-year-old man was arrested for the alleged kidnapping, rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Mpumalanga
- Police received a missing child complaint, leading to a collaborative search effort with community members and security
- Mpumalanga's police commissioner condemned the crime and emphasised prioritising child and women's safety in the region
MPUMALANGA - Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the alleged kidnapping, rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Charl Cilliers on Sunday, 8 March 2026.
Officers received a complaint
According to police, officers received a complaint about a missing child and immediately activated South African Police Service units, including Crime Intelligence, K9 and detectives, to search for the girl. Private security officers, farmers and members of the local Community Policing Forum joined the operation. During the search, teams discovered the child’s clothes dumped near a mealie field.
Police said further investigation led to the arrest of the suspect, who then directed officers to the same mealie field where the body of the missing child was found. The suspect is expected to appear in the Secunda Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 10 March 2026. Acting Mpumalanga provincial police commissioner Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the crime, describing it as a heinous act involving an innocent child. He called on forensic experts and the investigating team to gather all necessary evidence to ensure the successful conviction and sentencing of the suspect.
Mkhwanazi also praised the collaboration between police, farmers, private security officers and community members, saying their joint efforts led to the swift arrest of the suspect and the discovery of the child’s body. Police said crimes committed against children and women remain a top priority in Mpumalanga.
