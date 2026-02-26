A 44-year-old father was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 17-year-old daughter in Limpopo

Limpopo police said the teenager had been at home with her parents when her father took her to a graveyard to perform rituals

The teenager remained silent for nearly a year before disclosing the assault to her aunt in February 2024.

LIMPOPO, MATIYANI - The Malamulele Regional Court in Limpopo has sentenced a 44-year-old man to life imprisonment for the rape of his 17-year-old biological daughter at Matiyani village.

Took her to a graveyard to perform rituals

Police said the offence occurred on 20 September 2023. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the teenager had been at home with her parents when her father took her to a graveyard to perform rituals at her grandfather's grave. Ledwaba said the rituals ended at about 21:00. While walking back through nearby bushes, the man allegedly grabbed his daughter and raped her. He then threatened her and warned her not to report the assault.

The teenager remained silent for nearly a year before disclosing the assault to her uncle's wife in February 2024. The matter was reported to the police and referred to the Giyani Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit. Ledwaba said Sergeant Nomsa Katekani Macevele was assigned to the case and arrested the suspect on 20 February 2024. The officer successfully opposed bail until the accused was convicted and sentenced. Police welcomed the life sentence.

Concern over ritual-related violence

The case comes amid ongoing concern over ritual-related violence in South Africa. In August last year, two suspects, including a sangoma, were arrested for the murder of a Limpopo mother and her two-year-old child. Against this backdrop, traditional healer Mandla Lekhuleni, also known as Prof Lekhuleni, rejected claims that African traditional medicine involves human sacrifice. He told IOL the use of human body parts, including those of children or people with albinism, amounted to criminal conduct.

Lekhuleni said legitimate traditional healing relied on natural herbs and rituals and had no connection to violence. He added that healers across the Southern African Development Community were increasingly cooperating to combat so-called muthi murders.

