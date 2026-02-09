Wellington SPCA are shocked by the alleged rape of a pregnant dog, which later died

Video evidence now forms part of an ongoing SPCA and police investigation

The dog’s owner opened a case, and police are investigating a charge of bestiality

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

A young adult man allegedly raped a pregnant dog. Image: Holger Leue/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE, WELLINGTON – The Wellington SPCA expressed shock and concern after a young adult man allegedly raped a pregnant dog, which died a few days later.

Dog’s owner opened a case

A video of the alleged act circulated online and now forms part of a joint investigation by the SPCA and police. Authorities have not confirmed when the incident recorded in the video took place. According to Paarl Post, Wellington police station commander Colonel Johan Barkhuizen confirmed that the dog’s owner opened a case and that police are investigating a charge of bestiality. He said investigators identified a suspect and collected evidence. He added that experts, including the SPCA, are assisting the investigation.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The dog’s owner, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the incident as truly horrible. He said he approached the suspect’s family after seeing the video and claimed they had threatened him if the footage was shared further. He stated that the four-year-old dog showed no visible injuries, but he consulted the SPCA as part of the police investigation so that tests could be conducted. He noted that the dog’s condition deteriorated after a local veterinarian removed her puppies.

He said veterinary staff later asked him to come and say goodbye to the dog, but he chose not to remember her in that state. The owner added that the suspect’s family claimed the young man, believed to be 19, is a psychiatric patient with the mental capacity of a five-year-old. He disputed this, saying the suspect’s actions appeared deliberate and adult in nature. He stated his main concern was the risk that the suspect could harm children.

A video of the alleged act circulated online and now forms part of a joint investigation by the SPCA and police. Image: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tests performed on animals

It is understood that claims about the suspect’s mental health may be among the reasons he has not yet been arrested. Wellington SPCA inspector Elani Graham confirmed that the organisation is assisting police. She said the SPCA treats such cases with extreme seriousness. She noted that the tests performed on animals in these cases aim to strengthen the police and the state’s case.

She said the SPCA views the alleged act as no different from rape between humans and believes suspects should face prosecution under the Criminal Procedure Act. Graham added that incidents of this nature occur more often than the public realises. She said successful prosecutions depend on strong evidence and added that video recordings or photographs provide the strongest proof.

Cape Town woman fatally attacked by her own pit bulls

Briefly News also reported that a woman from the Western Cape succumbed to her injuries on 3 February 2026 after her pit bull dogs mauled her in late January.

The woman's neighbours attempted to rescue her, but the dogs made it difficult to help her on time, as she was rushed to the hospital and died there.

Source: Briefly News