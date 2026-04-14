A Chinese DJ surprised viewers after playing gqom music during a Chinese New Year celebration, creating an unexpected cultural crossover moment

The mix of South African sounds with a traditional Chinese celebration sparked excitement and curiosity among viewers online

Many South Africans reacted proudly, saying it showed how local music continues to travel and influence global audiences

Music has a way of crossing borders in ways people don’t expect. Sometimes, all it takes is one moment to show just how far a sound can travel.

The Chinese DJ playing one of her sets. Image: @chi.li.q

Source: TikTok

A video posted by Chi Li Q on 16 February 2026 showed a Chinese DJ playing gqom during a Chinese New Year celebration. The DJ fused gqom sounds together with Chinese music, to create a unique blend. She confidently mixed gqom beats into the festive atmosphere, a genre deeply rooted in South African townships.

The unexpected soundtrack stood out against the backdrop of a traditional Chinese celebration, creating a unique cultural blend. South Africans quickly recognised the sound instantly, showing how music travels boarders. Gqom has steadily moved beyond South Africa’s borders, evolving from a township-born sound into a globally recognised genre. The sound started in places like Durban and has found its way into international clubs, festivals, and now even cultural celebrations across the world. Its hard-hitting beats and unique rhythm have made it appealing to DJs and audiences who may not even understand its origins but connect with its energy.

Unexpected music fusion connects cultures globally

Many expressed pride in seeing a homegrown genre being embraced so far from where it originated, saying it proved the global reach of local music. Others were simply amused by how naturally the music seemed to fit into the celebration. Despite the cultural differences, the energy of gqom translated effortlessly, with people enjoying the rhythm regardless of language or background.

The video by user @chi.li.q shows how music continues to connect people across the world. What started as a local sound has now found its way into international spaces, showing that culture, when shared, can travel much further than expected. Gqom is

The screenshot on the left showed the DJ who blends South African and Chinese music. Image: @chi.li.q

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Paez said:

“Felicia is missing out. 🔥🔥”

H.e.r.Mami said:

“I’m the first in my bloodline to see this 😭.”

Sibal'khulu said:

“Dlala ma noodles. 😭😭”

M said:

“Dlala Shein. 😭🔥”

Deani said:

“Fuel prices went up but we’re still here. 😭🕺”

Kevin said:

“We’re coming to China this year. 🔥”

Supreme Ceaser said:

“South Africans in the comments are showing love, I appreciate you 👏.”

SMILEY said:

“South Africa is proud of you. 👏”

Noluthando said:

“Nikhona? 😭❤️”

Maka Okuhle commented:

“Best Engen garage ever. 🥰”

Kuni commented:

“I’m starting to fall in love with this girl. 🥰”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to Chinese New Year

A Chinese producer blended traditional instruments with amapiano beats, creating a unique track, leaving Mzansi impressed.

A Zimbabwean gent living in Johannesburg shared a video of himself singing along to a viral Chinese song word for word.

A South African woman living in China showed people that she was fully settled today and found a church to attend, sparking reactions.

Source: Briefly News