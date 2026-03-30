A South African woman living in China showed people that she was fully settled today and found a church to attend

The lady posted a video of one of the times she went to church and they were fasting agent and she took part in the church service

Online users were amazed as the woman kept up with a church service that was done entirely in Chinese

In a video on TikTok, a South African showed people that she's well adjusted to China. The lady proved it by showing that she found a place to practice her religious beliefs.

A South African woman in China attended a Chinese church. Image: @mayamlumbi

Source: UGC

South Africans were amazed after watching the woman immerse her self in a Chinese church. The video posted on 29 March 2026 received a lot of attention.

In a TikTok video, a woman @mayamlumbi showed her life as a South African living in China. She shared her experience attending a church in an Asian country. The lady looked comfortable as she sang Christian Chinese songs. She took part in the praise worship, loudly singing all of the parts in Chinese. Watch the video below:

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South Africa amazed by religious South African in China

Many people commented that the video was amazing, as they got to see the woman praising God in Chinese. Online users were raving about the fact that she found a church in China. Read the comments below:

China has traditional churches for its Christian population. Image: kf zhou / Pexels

Source: UGC

NOKWETHEMBA GOOD-HOP was moved by the Chinese church sessions:

"I guess I was right that I love all sorts of music any language any genre 😅😅❤️bcs I loved the song lapho andiyiva noba ithini 😂"

Hanna Banana92 was also touched:

"Jesus thinks this is beautiful 🥺 me? i have no idea what is being sang but praise GOD"

stitched by Chichi 🧶💗 was impressed by the woman:

"How are you so serious gorgeous, I was gonna laugh at myself after singing one line 😭"

Yolanda Khambule joked about understanding the song:

"This song gives me strength whenever I feel like giving up 🙏"

KUSTER added:

"This song carried me while I was suffering from depression😭"

Chantal🎀 was touched:

"It sounds like everything is going to be fine😭😭"

Percy💯😎 remarked:

"What I love about the Holy Spirit is that He guides us to all truth's and His presence is flowing in that place for I feel it deep in my spirit💯❤️🙌"

nikkihaneef pointed out:

"I’m crying, why do you know all the words 😭🤍"

Mrs Much123🥰♥️ was moved:

"One of the powerful gospel music😭🙌 l am touched."

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Source: Briefly News