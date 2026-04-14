The new DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis is set to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday, 14 April 2026

Hill-Lewis won the leadership race with an overwhelming majority, taking over the party's top position for the next three years

Hill-Lewis said party positions were not guaranteed and would be determined based on performance

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Hill-Lewis won the leadership race with an overwhelming majority.Image: GeordingHill-Lewis/X

Source: Getty Images

The newly elected Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Geordin Hill-Lewis is scheduled to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday, 14 April 2026, following his election as leader of the DA at the party's Federal Congress in Midrand, Johannesburg, last weekend.

Hill-Lewis and Ramaphosa to meet-and-greet

Party sources said the meeting would be a preliminary engagement between the two leaders, describing it as a meet-and-greet with no substantive matters expected to be discussed at this stage. Hill-Lewis won the leadership race with an overwhelming majority, taking over the party's top position for the next three years. The Mail & Guardian reported that changes to DA leadership in government are expected, with Ashor Sarupen likely to step down as deputy finance minister after his election as chairperson of the Federal Council, a role responsible for managing the party's day-to-day operations.

Solly Msimanga, who was elected federal chairperson, is being considered for a ministerial position, although no specific portfolio has been confirmed. The report also noted speculation around the position of former DA leader John Steenhuisen, with concerns raised over his handling of the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak and reported dissatisfaction among some party funders, including farmers.

Hill-Lewis said party positions were not guaranteed and would be determined based on performance. Image: Per Anders-Perterson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Party positions were not guaranteed

Speaking in Soweto on Monday, 13 April 2026, Hill-Lewis said party positions were not guaranteed and would be determined based on performance. He indicated that internal discussions on leadership roles would take place in the coming weeks or months. He said he would not commit to a cabinet reshuffle, adding that any decisions would depend on whether individuals were demonstrating the party's governance approach and delivering improvements for South Africans.

Addressing questions about Steenhuisen, Hill-Lewis said it would be unwise to remove him while he remained involved in efforts to manage the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak. He said Steenhuisen had presented a plan to control the disease, including a target of achieving 80 percent vaccination by the end of the year, and that the party would support that plan.

Tony Leon endorses Geordin Hill-Lewis as DA leader amid Steenhuisen's exit

Briefly News also reported that Former Democratic Alliance leader Tony Leon has weighed in on whether Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has the credentials to lead the party.

This comes after Democratic Alliance President John Steenhuisen confirmed that he will not campaign for a third term as the party prepares for its upcoming elections.

Source: Briefly News