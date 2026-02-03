DA President John Steenhuisen To Quit As Party President
- The Democratic Alliance's president, John Steenhuisen, is expected to step down from his position and pull out of the leadership race
- Steenhuisen, who led the party into the Government of National Unity, will step down as the party is preparing for its internal elections in 2019
- The party is expected to make a formal announcement soon, as Steenhuisen faced pressure from within the party to resign
WESTERN CAPE — The president of the Democratic Alliance, John Steenhuisen, will resign as the president of the party. This is the party heading into its internal elections in two months. The DA is expected to announce on 4 February 2026.
According to MoneyWeb, Steenhuisen faced internal pressure to resign following allegations that he made policy choices within the Government of National Unity that opposed the party's policies. It's believed that he could be replaced by Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, who is allegedly in the running to be the party's leader.
This is a developing story.
