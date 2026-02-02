African National Congress veteran and former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize called on leaders to be elected honestly and transparently

He cautioned against the use of financial means to campaign for votes and weighed in on the impact of ANC members resorting to this form of campaigning

Some South Africans joked that Mkhize and other ANC bigwigs were intimidated by the campaign billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s supporters launched and others roasted Mkhize

JOHANNESBURG — The former Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, cautioned members of the African National Congress (ANC) against using finances to garner support for the upcoming elective conference in 2027.

Mkhize, an ANC veteran, spoke on 2 February 2026 about the renewal of the party. He said that leadership that is elected without monetary use would have been truly elected by the people. He discussed the implications of members campaigning using their pockets.

Mkhize not a fan of monetary campaigns

Mkhize pointed out that when leaders buy votes, it results in a manipulation of the processes. He said such leaders do not command respect and cannot mobilise voters to cast their ballot in favour of the ANC.

Mkhize joined the ranks of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi who said that the party was in dire straits. The former Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs minister said that party leaders serve their own interests after they are elected into power. He called on the ANC to stay in touch with the people so that the actions of the leadership should reflect the concerns on the ground.

The party’s Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, was another high-ranking member who recently spoke against rushed campaigns. He responded to allegations that billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s supporters mounted a campaign to propel him into the top eight of the party. Mbalula said that the party's elective process had not begun.

His comments came despite Motsepe denying any aspirations to be the leader of the party. Motsepe said that while he was loyal to the party, he respected other political parties.

South Africans roast Mkhize

Netizens commenting on Facebook came for Mkhize in the comment section.

Sphiwe Matshela asked:

“Does he think we have forgotten about Digital Vibes?”

Nqwanda Ngutyana said:

“Scared of the Motsepe wave.”

Jill Hagley said:

“Gosh, these people have got short memories. Remind us what happened to the PPE money during Covid, Mr Mkhize? Does Digital Vibes and a nail salon ring a bell?”

Thabang Trigger said:

“That’s rich coming from him, I gotta say.”

Tshifhiwa Mudai said:

“The pot calling the kettle black.”

