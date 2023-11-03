North West threw some major shade at her mother, Kim Kardashian, in a new episode of The Kardashians

What left many people chuckling was that she was chewing on an onion with her mother giving her a blank stare

Fans of the Hulu reality series have reacted to the clip, with some observing that North West is the only person who can square up with Kim

Kim Kardashian got checked by her daughter North West in a recent episode of 'The Kardashians.' Image: @kimkardashian

Leave it up to Kanye West's firstborn, North West, to put her mother Kim Kardashian, in her place. The 10-year-old left social media users howling after she shaded her mother in a new episode of The Kardashians.

North West roasts her mother Kim

Forget shade, North West threw the whole tree at Kim. The daughter of rap mogul Kanye West and billionaire SKIMS owner, Kim Kardashian, left many people gobsmacked when she questioned what her mother does for a living.

In a clip shared by @PopCulture2000s, another person with them asked North West what she thinks of the work her mother does.

North responded by asking, "What does she do?"

What left many people floored, was that she asked this while chewing on an onion, and her mother gave her a blank stare.

Netizens react to the video

The hilarious exchange left viewers and internet users laughing with some observing that North West is the only person who can put Kim in her place.

Especially after North West said she prefers staying with her father, Kanye West.

@SaruulbilegE said:

"The only person who puts Kim back to her place."

@xCryptoGamer speculated:

"I’m pretty sure that’s an apple, you guys."

@Inspiringlesson said:

"Confidence is more attractive than looks."

@iafzaalahmed said:

"Maybe she traveled from one country to another."

@belayisyennn added:

"North gives off Grinch vibes eating the onion like that. I wanted so bad to believe it’s an apple."

@sluttyscoutrei joked:

"I believe Kourtney taught her this."

@kelsyydawn laughed:

"North roasted her own mama. That’s funnier than her eating the raw onion."

@ihadtoreinvent responded:

"I know at night she cries in her room, knowing she gave birth to a mini Kanye who’s gonna humble her at every opportunity. Just when she thought she got rid of him."

Saint West gives middle finger to paparazzi once again

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kim Kardashian's son Saint West pulled a middle finger at the paparazzi.

This is not the first time the seven-year-old was caught doing this to the media people. Most netizens responded to the clip, mentioning that he is definitely Kanye West's son.

