Kim Kardashian revealed that her 10-year-old daughter, North West, seems to prefer staying with her ex-husband Kanye West

In a candid chat on their reality TV show, Kim mentions that Kanye now lives in an apartment, which North finds appealing

Fans on social media suggest that North may favour Kanye because he spends more quality time with her

Kim Kardashian is opening up about the struggles of single parenting. The reality television star said her 10-year-old daughter North West seemingly prefers staying with her father Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that North prefers staying with Kanye West.

Source: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian gets candid about parenting

Parenting never comes with a manual and can be a difficult task, even for celebrities like Kim Kardashian. The business mogul who shares four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with rapper Kanye West recently opened up about her parenting struggles.

Speaking in a candid interview with her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker in a recent episode of their reality television show The Kardashians, Kim said North has been showing her flames.

A video of the star sharing her struggles was shared on the microblogging platform X, by @yzyupdates. The 43-year-old shared that her ex-husband no longer has security, and nannies, and now lives in an apartment. She said North prefers staying with the Donda rapper than with her. She said:

"Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny, he doesn't have a chef, and he doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment.' And she'll start crying, 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment."

Fans react to Kim Kardashian's parenting struggles

Social media users dished their thoughts on the video. Many said North thinks Kanye is the best because he spends quality time with her.

@vocadotoast added:

"This sounds a lot like "I like Dad's house because he pays attention to me"

@kingfreshwalter said:

"It’s easier to do whatever you want when you are not the primary caregiver."

@missed_3pointer added:

"She should let North live with her dad for a couple months and see how she feels about him then. It’s cute when you’re just visiting but miserable when you have to experience it every single day "

Kim Kardashian's son Saint gives middle finger to paparazzi

In more entertainment news, Briefy News reported that kids sure will embarrass you from time to time. The young Saint West recently pulled a stunt on paparazzi while heading to a restaurant with his mom and friends.

Bad boy Saint West made headlines once again after recently pulling a stunt on paparazzi. Kim Kardashian's son once trended for going wild during a live video with his mom and younger brother Psalm.

Source: Briefly News