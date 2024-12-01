The reigning Miss South Africa (Miss SA), Mia le Roux, left South Africans wondering about her national costume at Miss Universe

Miss SA was not able to finish the Miss Universe competition due to health reasons, but she recently wore one of the ensembles planned for the pageant

Most recently, Miss South Africa organisers shared pictures of what was intended to be Mia le Roux's special costume to represent South Africa

Miss SA's Miss Universe run was cut short before she could show her national costume. Mia le Roux was the first deaf contestant to win Miss South Africa and proceed to Miss Universe.

Miss SA shared Mia le Roux’s intended national costume for Miss Universe and people were unimpressed. Image: @mialerouxx

Other countries in the Miss Universe competition stunned with their national costumes. South Africans never got to see what Mia Le Roux’s Miss South Africa would have been wearing for the national pride segment until recently.

Mia le Roux's Miss Universe national costume revealed

In a post on Instagram, Miss SA shared a picture of Mia wearing what was intended to be her national costume, inspired by the Ndebele tradition. The motif on the dress was artwork by Dr. Esther Malhangu and was decorated with white cloud wings made from feathers sourced in Mia's hometown of Oudtshoorn. See the photo below:

SA slams Miss SA's national costume

People flooded the comments on the post, with many expressing doubt that the photo showed the real intended costume. Peeps felt Mia deserved a better look. Read the comments:

Wandile_mthembu_ said:

“This can’t be the same costume Werner was dragging across Mexico City, this can’t be the same gown that had him sweating ? Like sana respect us? What is this?"

Moyahakarabo commented:

“Nigerians will be coming after us 😢. What have we done as a country to deserve this from Miss South Africa.”

Lebeafaro begged:

“Miss SA please do better with national costume. We are tired of defending you every year “

Shagun_maine asked:

“Where is the costume?”

Allthingsmisssa remarked:

“Mia deserves better so much better.”

call.me.rache noted:

“This is so ‘Here is a dress, add some wings so that it looks like a costume’.”

Nicolmich21 was not pleased:

“No disrespect to MIA. Absolutely love her. But the designer haibo chomi in my office now, it can’t be.”

Moeletsimo agreed:

“This can’t be it 😳💔”

Mia le Roux finally breaks her silence

Briefly News previously reported that Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux finally broke her silence after leaving the Miss Universe pageant. South Africans have been asking for answers since the model returned home.

Mia Le Roux has finally answered Mzansi's burning questions. The model raised concerns when she withdrew from the Miss Universe competition due to health reasons.

Speaking in a video shared on X by Musa Khawula, Miss South Africa explained what she went through in the pageant. Mia revealed that she sought medical assistance in Mexico, but her situation didn't get better.

