Anele Mdoda shared her thoughts after the announcement about Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux's exit from the Miss Universe pageant

The media personality let people know that she had settled on a contestant from a different African country to support in the Miss Universe competition

Online users shared their thoughts on Anele Mdoda's vocal support and assumption that South Africans would support the neighbouring country

Mia le Roux dropped out of the Miss Universe pageant due to health concerns. Many South Africans reacted to the news, and Anele Mdoda was among those who picked faves from different countries.

Anele Mdoda declared that she is supporting Miss Zimbabwe for Miss Universe after Miss SA, Mia Le Roux, withdrew from the competition. Image: @mialerouxx / @zintathu/ @sakky_zie

The radio personality shared her thoughts on which African country she would support for Miss Universe. Online users debated Anele Mdoda's pick for the title.

Anele Mdoda supports African country for Miss Universe

In a post on X, Anele said that since Miss South Africa is no longer in the running for Miss Universe, she would be backing Miss Zimbabwe, Sakhile Dube, instead. The media personality was swayed after seeing the national costume Miss Zimbabwe wore at Miss Universe. Read the post below:

SA peeps pick their faves for Miss Universe

Online users were divided over Anele Mdoda's post. Many people thought she did not represent how most South Africans felt, while others agreed that they thought Miss Zimbabwe stood a chance.

@OOhnuh asked:

"Bathong Botswana? Haibo who are you speaking for le gone?"

@FortunateKgomo agreed with Anele:

"I definitely believe that Miss Zimbabwe has a big chance of winning Miss Universe 🤞🏾 She's everything!"

@CebisaRise disagreed:

"I'd rather stand with Botswana, Zim and Nigeria. They will eat us alive on the Twitter battlefield."

@GeorgeVimba exclaimed:

"Oh hell no, I'd rather support Miss Mexico from the host country."

@Samacosmetics20 commented:

"No one would divert their support to us if the tables were turned. Everyone hates us, and that we know. So I'm neutral. May the best contestant win.

@FMusiamo argued:

"No other candidate can represent us well, we're rooting for her also."

@The_CitizenZA remarked:

"Myself I remain neutral I m too patriotic to vote for any other country"

Chidimma shakes internet with new look

Briefly News previously reported that Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, knows how to steal the show. She recently appeared on TikTok in a black gown with intricate beading.

The gown featured stunning blue, pink, and white beads, matched with elegant jewellery that completed her look. With the Miss Universe 2024 competition set for 17 November, fans are rallying behind her with full force.

The video was posted on the TikTok page @viviandaregoo and got over 100k views. Chidimma looked camera-ready as she struck poses and flaunted her beautiful figure.

