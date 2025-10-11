South Africans were wowed to see a man in Cape Town pushing his luxurious sports car in the middle of traffic

People filmed him doing the heavy work, and they were stunned by what they saw and shared the footage online

One video trended after it was posted two days ago and attracted over 100 thousand views and 251 comments

A South African man from Cape Town, Aden, could not believe his eyes when he saw a Ferrari owner pushing his car in the middle of the road.

South Africans were stunned to see a man pushing a Ferrari through traffic in Cape Town. Image: @Karl Hendon

Source: Getty Images

The chap quickly whipped out his phone and filmed the guy who tried his best to move his beastly car to the other side of the road. While the road was busy, people did not stop to help the motorist who worked hard to move his car.

Aden and hundreds of other people were floored that a car worth millions behaved the same way as a secondhand car on the road. The chap said:

“Life will humble you, hey. Yho, I know my car.”

Difference between a Ferrari and regular car

The difference between ordinary cars and a Ferrari is quite major, both in engineering and driving experience:

Engine and performance

A Ferrari uses high-performance engines built for extreme power, speed, and precision. All components are hand-tuned for performance and sound.

A regular car prioritises fuel efficiency, reliability, and affordability. Engines are mass-produced and designed for smooth, everyday use.

Technology and engineering

A Ferrari has advanced systems like F1-style dual-clutch transmission, adaptive suspension, launch control, and aerodynamic design for handling at high speeds. Regular cars include simpler automatic or manual transmissions, basic suspension, and limited aerodynamics designed for comfort and not racing.

Material and build quality

A Ferrari uses lightweight materials like carbon fibre, aluminium, and titanium to reduce weight and boost performance. A regular car uses more steel and plastic for cost efficiency and durability.

SA wowed by man pushing Ferrari on Cape Town road

Social media users shared their thoughts about the incident in a thread of over 200 comments:

A Mzansi man laughed at a Ferrari being pushed after running out of petrol. Image: @Will & Deni Mcintyre

Source: Getty Images

@Pieter Venter highlighted:

“One thing to laugh at someone being pushed in his or her Ferrari, but who’s pushing YOUR Ferrari?”

@ThatDimpleguy commented:

“It’s better to be humble in a Ferrari than any other car.”

@KAMIE🎱 was stunned:

“A R1 million car being pushed? There’s no way.”

@Zombiekash chuckled:

“The DA-run city of Cape Town is becoming so expensive that people with Ferraris can't afford petrol.”

@Cloud Ultima wrote:

“If I had a Ferrari and never had petrol for it, I would also be pushing it everywhere.”

@Pravesh Colour shift garage 🏁sighed:

“I’m sure it’s faster than my Honda even though his pushing it.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

