On Wednesday, 5 November 2025, Stogie T confirmed the title of the track featuring Nasty C, A-Reece and Maggz

The song will be part of Stogie T's upcoming album, which will consist of 12 tracks

Stogie T previewed snippets of his and Nasty C's verses from the collaboration, which also features A-Reece and Maggz

Stogie T revealed the name of the song that features Nasty C and A-Reece. Image: revengeclubrecords, stogie_t, nasty_csa

Veteran South African rapper Stogie T has finally shared the name of the song that will make history as the first time Nasty C and his perceived nemesis A-Reece collaborate on one track. Stogie T also previewed his and Nasty C’s verses on the new song that also features Maggz.

Months after Nasty C confirmed a collaboration with A-Reece, Stogie T announced the name of the song. On Wednesday, 5 November 2025, Stogie T shared the tracklist, cover art, and other features on his upcoming album ANOMY.

Stogie T confirms A-Reece and Nasty C collab title

In an Instagram post, Stogie T shared the meaning of his new album title and cover art. He shared that the album art is the collaborative effort between himself, photographer Felicity Steenkamp and illustrator Luckymong. The musician, who recently embraced the Christian faith, said the songs on the new album will explore a struggle between the old Stogie T and the new self.

“The cover is built like an ancient mural of fractured tiles, broken edges, a face and humanity in pieces. The title comes from the word anomie, meaning moral drift, a collapse of shared values. Some songs are the old me fighting the new me. Some are a lament. Some are a rebuke. All of them are trying to find what still rings true when the scaffolding of identity, faith, culture and ego starts to fall away,” Stogie T said.

The song, which features Nasty C, A-Reece and Maggz, is aptly titled Four Horsemen and will be the 12th and final track on the album. Homegrown produced the song’s instrumental. Other notable features on the upcoming album include Flvme on the song Frank Lopez, Maglera Doe Boy on the title track and Ricky Tyler on the song Grande Vita.

See the post below:

Stogie T shares snippets of new song featuring Maggz, Nasty C and A-Reece

On Friday, 31 October, Stogie T previewed a snippet of his and Nasty C’s verses from the song in a teaser trailer announcing his new album, ANOMY. Stogie T hasn’t confirmed when the album will be released. From the preview, the song Four Horsemen, which has the potential to be a club banger, is the rappers' celebration of their luxurious lifestyles.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

Stogie T previewed Nasty C's verse on a new song that also features A-Reece and Maggz. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

A-Reece sets the record straight regarding beef with Nasty C

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that A-Reece addressed speculations surrounding his supposed rivalry with fellow rapper Nasty C.

This was after Nasty C dropped a freestyle on Metro FM, which had fans convinced that he was taking a jab at A-Reece. The Meanwhile in Honeydew rapper even suggested releasing albums or songs on the same day, saying it would be a game-changer.

