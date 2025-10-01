South African rapper Stogie T recently shared his experience after getting baptised

The veteran emcee posted a video of himself at his baptism ceremony and highlighted that his son had also taken the step with him

Fans and peers flooded the comments section to sing Stogie's praises on the incredible leap in his spiritual journey

Veteran South African rapper Stogie T took to social media to publicly declare the new journey he is taking.

Taking to his Instagram page on 28 September 2025, the rapper, real name Boitumelo Molekane, posted a video from his baptism and announced his new spiritual path with his son by his side:

"To descend and rise alongside my son was to witness, across generations, the mystery of grace. A reminder that faith isn’t inherited by blood, it’s chosen.

"Through this act, we say, 'We surrender what we can’t fix, and step into what only God can give.' Buried with Him, raised with Him, kept by Him. Thank you, Jesus."

Though a hardcore rapper, Stogie, affectionately known as Tumi, has been vocal about his spiritual journey. In 2020, he shared an announcement after graduating from Bible School with the Grace Place Church.

With the support of his wife and daughter, as well as the church, Stogie and his son made the conscious decision to "let go and let God," and their joint baptism was highly regarded by many on social media.

Watch Stogie T's baptism below:

South Africans show support for Stogie T

Fans and peers congratulated Stogie T on his new step, a step celebrities like Cassper Nyovest and Candice Modiselle have taken.

Most recently, reality TV star and lifestyle influencer Kefilwe "Kefiboo" Mabote was captured at her baptism ceremony after she, too, had found God, speaking to the surge of celebrities who've embarked on spiritual journeys.

Read some of their comments below:

Dancer and TV presenter Robot Boii said:

"God bless you and the family, King!"

sandile_maseko_livemoveexist wrote:

"A public declaration of God's grace. Congratulations, bhuti. The kingdom of God is advancing."

henapstacomedy showed love to Stogie T:

"Makes my heart warm. Glory to God. Welcome to the family."

bongibops wrote"

"To God be the glory! May we fully perceive the new thing you are doing in our lives."

ms.que_qaqamba declared:

"A family that prays together stays together."

levimoagi blessed Stogie T:

"May the Lord bless you and keep you, make His face shine upon you, be gracious to you and your generations to come. In Jesus' name."

reckyd added:

"Super proud to see this, King. Now divine rhymes will flow to save many. Now you're a certified MC (Minister for Christ)."

monst3r_himothy posted:

"This is the greatest thing I've witnessed."

rhetoric_10 was inspired:

"God bless. To see a rap legend embrace the mercy and grace of Christ is hope-inspiring."

modehustle_ responded:

"Amen. May the Lord our God continue to bless you and your family abundantly."

